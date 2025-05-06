New Houma Airbase Grand Opening Announced

HOUMA, La. (press release) – PHI Aviation recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event to mark the official opening of its new airbase in Houma, Louisiana. The project is the culmination of a multi-year effort to upgrade, expand and improve the company’s key operational base serving the Gulf of America.

The multi-million-dollar new facility was designed to better serve its existing customers as well as support anticipated growth and expansion in the years to come. The new 26,000-square-foot passenger terminal can comfortably accommodate nearly 500 passengers, and the parking area has capacity for more than 4,000 vehicles. A purpose-built 2,250 lighted runway has been constructed along with a 40,000-square-foot hangar.

“Since our founding in 1949, PHI Aviation has long been a trusted air carrier for customers operating in and around the Gulf,” said PHI Group CEO Scott McCarty. “This new facility will allow us to offer an improved passenger experience while also increasing our efficiency and ability to operate safely. We’re proud to invest in the economic growth of the region, and we appreciate the support of our customers throughout this project.”

About PHI Group

Since 1949, PHI has provided safe and reliable helicopter services to customers around the globe. Backed by a fleet of more than 200 helicopters spanning six continents, PHI takes on some of the most challenging assignments in aviation to deliver high-quality support for energy providers, hospitals and air medical organizations and more.

Headquartered in Lafayette, La., our diversified brand portfolio includes PHI Aviation, a leading global energy services division; PHI Air Medical, a prominent US-based air ambulance provider; Helipass, offering comprehensive end-to-end logistics solutions; and PHI MRO Services, specializing in maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations. For more information, visit phihelico.com.