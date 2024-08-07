NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Agenda for Children is pleased to announce the launch of a new grant opportunity for community partners: The ECHO KidSpace Grant. The ECHO KidSpace Grant was designed to foster the development of innovative, safe, and accessible indoor and outdoor child-friendly spaces for children across diverse communities in order to enhance physical, social, and cognitive development.

Grants of up to $50K are available to community partners for establishing and/or expanding child-friendly spaces in New Orleans. Proposals for projects both larger and smaller scale are encouraged. Additional funding beyond $50K may be awarded for exceptionally compelling proposals with strong justification.

This grant, made possible by local millage funding, promotes and supports the development and expansion of child-friendly spaces in Orleans parish.

Agenda for Children was founded in 1984 by a multi-racial group of dedicated community advocates to create an independent voice for Louisiana’s children. Judy Watts, one of the co-founders, was tapped to lead the organization.

For more information, visit the ECHO KidSpace Grant webpage or email us at echofund@agendaforchildren.org .