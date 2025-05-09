New Goose Point Reef Installed in Mandeville

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On April 29 Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of Louisiana announced the installation of a new artificial reef – Goose Point Reef – off the coast of St. Tammany Parish. This project is part of CCA’s ongoing REEF Louisiana Program and was made possible through the collaboration and generous support of key conservation partners, including Chevron, St. Tammany Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and Pontchartrain Materials Corporation.

Weather permitting, construction is expected to be completed by this weekend. Goose Point Reef will utilize approximately 4,000 tons of recycled concrete from the Interstate 12 widening project. This material is being strategically placed to form a thriving habitat for a wide range of marine species such as crabs, oysters and recreational fish.

“Louisiana is where Chevron calls home, and we’re so proud to support conservation efforts with our friends at CCA,” said Alex Cheramie, Chevron Corporate Affairs Representative. “This is where we live, work and raise our families. Supporting the protection and preservation of Lake Pontchartrain’s coast through this new artificial reef is key to creating a thriving marine habitat and fishing destination for all to enjoy.”

- Sponsors -

Chevron, a longtime partner of CCA, contributed $100,000 toward the Goose Point Reef installation. St. Tammany Parish Government matched that support through in-kind contributions, including materials, trucking and permitting. LDWF further strengthened the initiative by securing matching funds through the Artificial Reef Trust Fund, while Pontchartrain Materials Corporation played a vital role in material handling and construction services.

Together, these partners demonstrate a strong and united commitment to coastal restoration and community investment.

Goose Point Reef is now one of seven artificial reefs in Lake Pontchartrain. It is the 58th initiative across the Louisiana coast, with St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper noting that, “projects like this wouldn’t be possible without the support of our energy partner, Chevron, which is headquartered right here in St. Tammany Parish.”

As part of CCA Louisiana’s broader effort to build a more resilient coast, Goose Point Reef is designed not only to promote marine biodiversity but also to reinforce the quality of life that defines coastal Louisiana for residents and visitors alike.

“Recreational fishing is deeply rooted in Louisiana’s culture,” said Charlie Caplinger, CCA Louisiana Board Chairman. “Through the collaboration of industry, government, and conservation partners, we’re creating long-term benefits for our coast, fisheries and communities for generations to come.”

LDWF Assistant Secretary of Fisheries Ryan Montegut credits Goose Point Reef’s promising future to its easy access for anglers in Lake Pontchartrain.

- Sponsors -

“Each reef installed is just as important as the last, with the biggest benefit to the Goose Point Reef being its accessibility for anyone looking to cast a line inLake Pontchartrain,” Montegut stated. “This inshore reef is just one of the many types of reefs that we are working alongside our partners to put in the water, and we can’t wait for the great fishing that is to come.”

About CCA Louisiana

In its 40th year, CCA Louisiana is the largest marine resource conservation group of its kind in the state. With more than 30,000 members and volunteers in 30 local chapters, CCA has been active in state, national and international fisheries management issues since 1977. Visit www.CCALouisiana.com for more information.