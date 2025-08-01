New Flood Protection – East Leadership Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – East (SLFPA-E) has welcomed three newly appointed members, each assuming a leadership role within the Commission as of July 17.

Governor Jeff Landry appointed Gonzales businessman and contractor Pete Vicari as Board President. In a statement to the media, Governor Landry said, “I’m confident that with his leadership and experience, SLFPA-E will become even more effective in serving the great people of Southeast Louisiana.”

Vicari began his career at his father’s company, Peter J. Vicari General Contractor, Inc., learning the business from the ground up before founding his own firm, Pete Vicari General Contractor, LLC. He is widely recognized for his work ethic and hands-on approach. Even before being named Board President, Vicari spent time in the field engaging with flood protection crews and learning the system.

“I believe in learning everything you can about a task,” said Vicari. “What I’ve seen so far is a team that stays prepared year-round so they’re ready when storms threaten. The staff and system are ready—and so am I.”

A personal motto he follows—popularized by Elvis Presley—is TCB, or “taking care of business,” a reminder of his proactive leadership style.

In addition to his work in construction, Vicari is a passionate car enthusiast. He founded Vicari Auction, a company known for classic car auctions, and also played a founding role in Cruisin’ the Coast, one of the largest classic car events in the United States.

Joining Vicari in leadership are fellow gubernatorial appointees Michael Schnell, elected by commissioners as Vice President, and Gregory Marsiglia, who will serve as Secretary. Schnell is a Cost Control Engineer at Chalmette Refining, and Marsiglia is an attorney with Lowe Stein, LLC, in New Orleans.

The Authority also announced a key leadership transition this week. Louis “Jeff” Williams, who began serving as Chief Engineer on July 30, has now been named Interim Regional Director. Williams brings deep technical and operational experience and steps into the interim role as the agency continues its focus on preparedness during the peak of hurricane season.