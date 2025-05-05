New Early Literacy Center Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Public Library – Children’s Resource Center Library (CRC) will close on May 12 for a significant renovation and will reopen as a dedicated center for early literacy.

The renovation will be managed by the Capital Projects Administration and will include, but is not limited to, the following items:

New plaster walls throughout the building

Bathroom upgrade to ensure ADA compliance

New flooring

New gutters and downspouts

Repairing damaged exterior masonry

Repairs to HVAC with new ductwork

Repair damage from past water infiltration

“This project has been in the works for a while, so we are excited to get it started,” said Emily Painton, city librarian and executive director of the New Orleans Public Library. “We know renovations are tough on the community, but we cannot wait to share what we’re bringing to the space when we reopen.”

When the Napoleon Avenue building reopens, it will be as an early literacy center.

“The CRC is synonymous with children’s and family activities; we knew that we wanted to keep the focus on young children in this reimagined space,” said Heather Riley, director of public services at the Library. “According to the Louisiana Department of Education, around 70.5 percent of LA kindergarten students were below reading level in 2023. This Center is a continuation of our efforts and a definite mark on where we stand – that early literacy is a priority and how dedicated we are to serving our little ones.”

When the center opens, it will feature the following and more:

An interactive play area designed specifically for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers

A carefully curated collection of materials that supports the needs of early learners and their caregivers as they develop early literacy and school-readiness skills

An intentional focus on a child’s early years of development, learning, social interactions

A design that offers early literacy experiences in a nurturing and engaging learning environment

Renovations are expected to be completed by summer 2026. During the closure, the Children’s Resource Center Library will not be available for holds pick-up or returns. The book drop will be closed.

The closest Library locations are Central City Library (2020 Jackson Avenue, Suite 139), Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center (4300 S. Broad Street), Milton H. Latter Memorial Library (5120 St. Charles Avenue), and Nix Library (1401 S. Carrollton Avenue).

About New Orleans Public Library

With origins dating back to 1843, the New Orleans Public Library has grown from a single French Quarter house with a few volumes into a city-wide system serving all of Orleans Parish with 15 locations throughout the City. The Library’s mission is to transform lives, enrich neighborhoods, and preserve history.