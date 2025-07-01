New Deepwater Energy Facility Announces Partnership

GRAY, La. (press release) – Danos Operations Services has been awarded a contract to provide production services for the new Beacon Offshore Energy deepwater facility in the Gulf called the Shenandoah floating production system. The project will employ production operators, instrumentation and electrical technicians, mechanics, and offshore installation managers. Several employees began work on the platform in 2024.

“We are honored to support Beacon Offshore Energy with production services,” said CEO Paul Danos. “Danos is a people-focused company, and we’re proud to introduce our new partner to the high-performing employees and strong customer service that define our team.”

The Shenandoah facility is in the final stages of hook-up and is expected to begin producing oil later this summer. With a nameplate capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day and located approximately 230 miles from New Orleans, the project represents a major investment in the future of U.S. offshore production.

Danos Operations Services currently employs about 1,300 production services personnel in the Gulf of America and has provided offshore production labor solutions for more than 67 years. Founded in 1947, Danos began as a small tugboat company and has expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of the energy industry.

Today, Danos offers a comprehensive suite of services—including production, supply chain and energy systems—through its Danos Operations Services business. It delivers fabrication, construction, coatings and other project services through Performance Energy Services. Together, the businesses support customers across the U.S. and make up Danos’ 3,300-member workforce.

About Danos

With a history dating back to 1947, Danos is a family-owned enterprise serving the energy industry. Committed to setting the standard in operational excellence, world-class safety, exceptional customer service, and genuine care for people, its companies build trust with customers and employee loyalty through a purpose-driven, values-based approach. Learn more at danos.com/.