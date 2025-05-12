New Data Reveals Stark Reality for Single Mothers in Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New research released by United Way of Southeast Louisiana and United For ALICE reveals a sobering reality: In 2023, more than three-quarters of single mothers in Southeast Louisiana were unable to afford basic needs, despite many working full time. The data highlights a mounting crisis facing women and families across the region and the urgent need for public policy solutions that support working parents.

The new State of ALICE in Southeast Louisiana report shows that of the 128,718 households with children in the region, 53,317—more than 4 in 10—fell below the ALICE® (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Threshold.

ALICE households bring in less than the basic cost of living, including housing, child care, food, transportation, and technology, plus taxes. Because their income is above the Federal Poverty Level, they often don’t qualify for assistance.

Single mothers are disproportionately affected. Among the 40,435 single-female-headed households in the region, a staggering 76% lived below the ALICE Threshold; half lived in poverty. For single-father households, 56% were ALICE and 22% lived in poverty. In contrast, 80% of married households with children lived above the ALICE threshold.

“This is far more than a women’s issue. It’s an economic and community issue for the present and the future,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA President and CEO. “When single mothers can’t access quality child care, health care or a stable job that pays enough to cover the basics, entire families and local economies suffer. Children fall behind, and families can’t reach their full potential. These women are working, sacrificing and still falling short. That should alarm all of us.”

A Growing Crisis Across the Region

The updated ALICE data underscores how financial instability is affecting more households across Southeast Louisiana. In 2023, 31% of all Southeast Louisiana households were considered ALICE and 18% lived in poverty.

Since 2010, the region – including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes – has experienced a 21% increase in the number of ALICE households and a 17% increase in households living in poverty, alongside a 12% population growth. This means more families are moving to or staying in a region where affordable childcare, housing and health care remain out of reach for far too many.

The impact of this growing crisis is far-reaching:

Child care costs and limited access force many parents, especially parents, out of the workforce.

Families must choose between basic needs, putting their health, housing and children’s future at risk.

Half of the region’s households lack the ability to save for emergencies or disasters, leaving them vulnerable to financial collapse after harsh storms or economic shocks.

That means nearly half of the region’s households are walking a financial tightrope, unable to consistently afford housing, food, child care, health care and transportation.

“ALICE families are especially vulnerable during natural disasters and times of economic uncertainty and yet often feel unseen or left behind,” said Stephanie Hoopes, Ph.D., National Director at United For ALICE. “By providing a name and a way to quantify these households, we’re equipping communities with the data to build solutions that offer better choices and real pathways to stability.”

United Way’s Response: Advocacy and Action

In response, UWSELA is leading efforts to build financial security for ALICE families through a combination of direct services, emergency response and public policy advocacy. UWSELA supports working parents through initiatives that expand access to quality child care, boost early education and promote workforce development and long-term economic opportunity.

UWSELA is also a proud member of Ready Louisiana, a broad bipartisan coalition mobilizing around Early Care and Education Day at the Capitol May 20. The capitol visit will push for increased investment in childcare and early education systems that working parents and their children rely on.

“ALICE families are living on the edge every single day in Louisiana,” said Charmaine Caccioppi, UWSELA executive vice president and COO. “Without access to reliable early care and education, working parents are stuck in a cycle they can’t escape. That’s why we’re fighting for solutions that lift up families and strengthen our communities.”

Louisiana ranked first in financial hardship among all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, with the nation’s highest percentages of all households struggling to make ends meet.

“There’s another side to this story,” said Williamson. “If half of households are struggling, that means the other half is in a position to help through advocacy, investment and support. When ALICE thrives, we all thrive.”

More state and local data and interactive dashboards are available at UnitedWaySELA.org/ALICE.

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

For over 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference. We fight to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes, and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes. We have a bold vision of equitable communities where all individuals are healthy, educated, and financially stable – and we have a plan. United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s Blueprint for Prosperity guides all strategic investments in programs, initiatives, collaborations, volunteerism, and advocacy aimed at tackling poverty. For more information, please visit UnitedWaySELA.org. Find us on social: @UnitedWaySELA.

About United For ALICE

United For ALICE is a U.S. research organization driving innovation, research and action to improve life across the country for ALICE® (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and for all. Through the development of the ALICE measurements, a comprehensive, unbiased picture of financial hardship has emerged. Harnessing this data and research on the mismatch between low-paying jobs and the cost of survival, ALICE partners convene, advocate and collaborate on solutions that promote financial stability at local, state and national levels. This grassroots ALICE movement, led by United Way of Northern New Jersey, has spread to 35 states and the District of Columbia and includes United Ways, corporations, nonprofits and foundations in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawai‘i, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wisconsin; we are United For ALICE. For more information, visit: UnitedForALICE.org.