New Data Dashboard Highlights Over 250,000 Repetitive Flood Loss Properties Nationwide

WASHINGTON D.C. (press release) – Federal data indicates that more than 250,000 properties across the United States have had multiple claims under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

A mapping dashboard titled “Flooded Again,” published by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) on Sept. 17, provides access to this data for the public and policy analysts.

These properties, categorized as repetitive loss properties, exist in every state and have resulted in significant costs to the NFIP. Louisiana, impacted by Hurricane Francine on Sept. 11, accounts for nearly one-fifth of these properties.

According to Anna Weber, a senior policy analyst at NRDC, many homes are being damaged by floods due to climate factors and outdated infrastructure. Historical data on repeatedly flooded properties has been difficult to obtain. This year, FEMA published anonymized data on properties with two or more federal flood insurance claims.

Four states—Louisiana, Texas, Florida, and New York—represent over half of the repetitive loss properties, with Louisiana alone reporting over 43,000. Fewer than one in four of these properties have undergone mitigation measures.

In addition, low-income communities and communities of color are disproportionately affected by chronic flooding and have fewer resources for mitigation.

While these property owners typically have flood insurance, estimates suggest that fewer than half of those required to have it actually do. The Society of Actuaries estimates that 87 percent of flood damages to single-family homes are not covered by federal flood insurance.

Preliminary estimates for uninsured losses from Hurricane Francine are in the billions.

“Too many communities are repeatedly inundated with floodwaters, and long-overdue federal action means people across the country continue to face the dangerous, costly, and disruptive effects of floods,” Weber said in a press release. “The good news is that we have the tools to reduce harm from the impact of storms and rising seas. Congress and FEMA just need to put them into action.”