New Craft Cooperative has Carnival in its Spirit

The co-op, founded in January 2023 by Walter “Big Chief Beautiful” Sandifer Jr., Nick Holmes and Diego Pinzon, aims to provide essential supplies for culture bearers at an affordable price. For these three, “shop local” takes on personal meaning.

“We united through a shared commitment to preserving and celebrating the vibrant culture of New Orleans,” Sandifer said. “As a Mardi Gras Indian for over 30 years, I’ve experienced firsthand the struggles culture bearers face, particularly when it comes to sourcing materials. Nick, raised in Central City, is deeply rooted in our traditions and has always championed their preservation. Diego contributes a global perspective and a knack for organization. Together, we envisioned a space where our community could access affordable materials while ensuring our cultural economy stays within our neighborhoods.”

The home crafting industry overall is on the rise, with the popularity of knitting, crochet, jewelry making and more making frequent appearances on social media. While crafting is on the rise, so is the price of supplies. According to the Craft Industry Alliance, in 2022 the rise of the cost of craft supplies skyrocketed due to the impacts of global inflation, a trend that many consumers are still facing to date. It stated, “While inflation has created challenges for craft businesses, many are hopeful, in no small part because of the craft industry’s inherent durability.”

To that point, nowhere is crafting and costuming more “durable” than in New Orleans. And while nationally crafters may be picking up knitting needles, locals are shelling out for more ephemeral items such as glitter, sequins, feather plumes and beads.

This is where Keep It in the Culture comes in, according to Sandifer. He noted that local costume makers — specifically the Mardi Gras Indians who create elaborate, full-body, handbeaded suits each year — can face an overwhelming financial dilemma when sourcing items for their creations.

“Our inspiration came from the ongoing challenges that Mardi Gras Indians and other cultural artisans face in finding affordable, high-quality materials, he said, noting that crafting a suit can take up to nine months and cost thousands of dollars. “Too often, the money spent on materials goes to big corporations, draining resources from our community. We wanted to change that by creating a cooperative where culture bearers are prioritized. Personally, as a Masking Indian for three decades with the Beautiful Creole Apache tribe, I’ve seen the economic sacrifices our community makes to preserve these traditions. It’s a way of combating the extraction of wealth from our culture while ensuring our traditions remain strong and vibrant.”

Keep It in the Culture is open to anyone looking for supplies throughout the year and carries a variety of items for projects of all shapes and sizes, not only for Carnival-specific creations.

“We carry everything a culture bearer might need — from plumes, beads, sequins and rhinestones to other essential crafting materials for Mardi Gras Indian suits and cultural costumes,” said Sandifer. “We also stock Mardi Gras parade throws, including multi-size beads for float riders, along with cultural artifacts created by local artists. Additionally, we offer custom T-shirt designs, ensuring our offerings are as creative and community driven as the people we serve.”

Unlike big box craft stores, Keep It in the Culture combines bulk suppliers with local craftspeople to create a shop that maintains a balance of affordability and community consciousness. For example, feathers range from $75 to $390 per pound (depending on the size and variety of plumes). Online retailers often list the same items for double that price.

“Our materials come from a mix of local artisans and trusted overseas suppliers,” Sandifer said. “We focus on purchasing in bulk to keep costs low while maintaining quality. This approach allows us to provide culture bearers with affordable resources while reinforcing our mission of keeping dollars within the community.”

Uplifting culture bearers is part and parcel in the shop’s overall mission, Sandifer noted.

“The Mardi Gras Indian tradition embodies resilience, artistry and history,” he said. “It’s a tribute to our ancestors and their fight for freedom and dignity. These hand-sewn suits tell stories of pride, unity and identity, rooted in the solidarity between enslaved Africans and the dark-skinned Indigenous people who provided refuge and kinship. This legacy is not just a cultural treasure for New Orleans; it’s a testament to the power of creativity, community and resistance that resonates far beyond our city.”

Weiss notes that while the parade season is limited, the economic impact of Carnival is felt nearly year-round.

“Mardi Gras serves as a perennial economic catalyst,” he said, “as krewes prepare throughout the year, members engage in time-honored traditions, and visitors are drawn to New Orleans even in the off-season, captivated by the Mardi Gras legacy.”

In addition to selling craft supplies, the space acts as a community hub — fulfilling part of its founding mission — and is working to maintain a legacy for future generations.

“We host workshops that teach crafting and beading techniques used in creating Mardi Gras Indian suits,” explained Sandifer. “These sessions are about more than just crafting—they’re about sharing knowledge, preserving our traditions, and inspiring future generations to embrace and carry forward the artistry and spirit of our culture.”

Supporting the community is at the core of the shop’s mission.

“We organize school supply drives, provide hydration stations during events like Super Sunday and offer workshops to teach invaluable crafting skills,” he noted. “Every purchase from our shop directly supports these initiatives, ensuring our efforts uplift the people who sustain our culture.”

For those who may be looking to support the efforts of Keep It In the Culture Sandifer noted that supporting the co-op is simple.

“Shop at our store, attend our workshops and share our story,” he said. “Every purchase keeps money circulating in our community and contributes to the preservation of our traditions. It’s been a true labor of love, and we’re incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in such a short time. You can also support us by joining our events, donating to our initiatives, or simply spreading the word about what we’re doing. Together, we can keep these traditions alive and thriving for generations to come.”

Keep It in the Culture

3400 Claiborne Avenue Suite D

keepitintheculture.shop // 504-517-8366 // @keepitintheculture_nola

Carnival’s Financial Impact

$891 million — Total direct and indirect impact of Carnival on the New Orleans economy

— Total direct and indirect impact of Carnival on the New Orleans economy 3.07% — Carnival’s portion of New Orleans’s gross domestic product

— Carnival’s portion of New Orleans’s gross domestic product $28 million — net fiscal benefit accrued to the city of New Orleans as a result of staging Carnival (including franchise value)

— net fiscal benefit accrued to the city of New Orleans as a result of staging Carnival (including franchise value) $2.64 — return on ever dollar invested by the city of New Orleans in Carnival

— return on ever dollar invested by the city of New Orleans in Carnival $14 million — Increase in state of Louisiana tax revenues as a result of Carnival

Source: The 2023 Mardi Gras Economic Impact Study conducted by Tulane Economics Professor Toni Weiss