New Chief Strategy Officer Named for New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority (Authority) has announced that James T. (J.T.) Hannan is joining the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) as Chief Strategy Officer. Hannan will oversee the planning, organizing and directing of the Convention Center’s external programs, including the development of a new headquarters hotel, the River District and inter-governmental relations.

Hannan has extensive experience in both mixed-use development and governmental affairs. Prior to his most recent position as the Director of the Office of Rural Development in Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry’s administration, Hannan served as the Director of Public and Governmental Affairs at the Bayou District Foundation where he played a vital role in the success of Columbia Parc at the Bayou District; one of the largest mixed income developments in U.S. history.

“Tapping someone as knowledgeable and talented as JT Hannan to be the Convention Center’s new Chief Strategy Officer was a smart move,” said Russ W. Allen, President of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority. “This is a big job. We needed someone with the right breadth and depth of experience, someone who can build on and accelerate the Convention Center’s success in creating economic growth, jobs and opportunities in New Orleans. JT is that man.”

Hannan’s long career also includes previous roles with University Medical Center New Orleans and the Archdiocese of New Orleans. JT worked extensively on policy areas that included Super Bowl LIX, tax reform and SWBNO for Gov. Landry and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Loyola University-New Orleans and a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Louisiana State University.

“I am truly honored to join the team at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center as Chief Strategy Officer. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the future of such an iconic venue,” said Hannan. “I look forward to working with our talented team, partners and stakeholders to develop innovative strategies that will enhance the Convention Center’s impact and strengthen New Orleans’ position as a leading hub for entertainment and events.”

In supporting 24,500 jobs and contributing an average economic impact of $2.4 billion annually, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center remains a valuable resource to the Greater New Orleans region. With JT Hannan’s contributions, the Convention Center is poised to continue its legacy of success and cement itself as being Built to Host.