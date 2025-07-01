Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Feature

New Chapter for RNGD in Jefferson Parish

A New Chapter for this Fast-Growing Construction “Renegade” is underway in Jefferson Parish

July 1, 2025   |By and
RNGD

On any given morning at 1450 L&A Road just off the Earhart Expressway in Metairie, the sounds of welding can be heard from a steel shop, while just across a 14-acre campus, apprentice project engineers navigate their training inside a dedicated facility. For the first time in its 12 years of operation, commercial construction and

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter