New CEO of Ochsner River Region Appointed

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health is proud to announce Abdul Khan, MD, has been named the new chief executive officer of Ochsner River Region, effective June 1. In this role, Dr. Khan will maintain oversight of Ochsner facilities and care offered in Kenner, Luling, Destrehan and LaPlace, including Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner, Ochsner Medical Complex- River Parishes and St. Charles Parish Hospital.

“I am deeply honored to serve as CEO of Ochsner River Region. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that is committed to our community and transforming lives through innovative, compassionate care. I look forward to building on our strong foundation, advancing patient outcomes and serving the community to meet their needs,” said Dr. Khan.

With a career spanning nearly two decades with Ochsner, Dr. Khan’s leadership and dedication to excellence has positioned him to guide the region into its next chapter of growth and innovation. Dr. Khan began his career at Ochsner in 2008 as an internal medicine resident. He earned the honor of serving as chief medical resident of his class. After gaining additional experience outside the organization, Dr. Khan returned to Ochsner in 2015 as a senior pulmonary disease and critical care physician.

Throughout the last decade, Dr. Khan has held several leadership positions including vice president of medical affairs at both St. Bernard Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner. More recently, he served as associate medical director of Ochsner River Region in 2023 before being named regional medical director of South Shore community hospitals and the Bayou region in 2024. His hard work and commitment to excellence earned him numerous Ochsner accolades, including Hurst B. Hatch Teacher of the Year, Critical Care Faculty of the Year, New Physician Executive of the Year, and the Spirit of Leadership award for Physician of the Year, Ochsner’s highest physician honor.

“Dr. Khan is an extraordinary leader who embodies our mission at Ochsner. He has built strong relationships across our regions over the years, and his efforts have been instrumental in achieving organizational priorities as well as excellent quality and patient experience outcomes. I am confident he will continue these great efforts in his new role as CEO,” said Robert Wolterman, chief executive officer, Ochsner South Shore & Bayou Regions and Clinical Joint Ventures.

For more information about Ochsner Health, visit ochsner.org.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years.

Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.