New CEO of Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health has announced that Kelly Haynie, DHA, MPA, FACHE, has been named chief executive officer of Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus effective June 1.

A visionary healthcare leader, Haynie brings a decade of experience in driving operational excellence in acute care and outpatient settings within a large, integrated health system. Throughout his career, Haynie has held numerous leadership positions with MedStar Health, a healthcare organization in the Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C. areas.

“Kelly brings a wealth of experience in operational excellence and team leadership that aligns with Ochsner’s culture of innovation and patient-centered care. His expertise makes him an ideal fit to continue delivering exceptional care to our community,” said Rob Wolterman, chief executive officer, Ochsner South Shore Region.

Haynie steadily advanced at MedStar Health, serving in several management roles supporting operations and education over the last decade. Haynie currently serves as vice president of operations at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

“I am deeply honored to join the team at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank. Ochsner has earned its reputation as a leader and innovator in healthcare, and I look forward to collaborating with this talented team on meaningful impacts in patient care and organizational excellence,” said Haynie.

Additionally, Haynie has served as adjunct faculty in Towson University’s Department of Health Sciences and as an assistant professor at Georgetown University’s School of Medicine. Possessing a comprehensive educational background, Haynie earned a bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security from University of Maryland Adelphi, his Master of Public Administration from University of Baltimore, and a Doctor of Health Administration from Capella University in 2022. He is also a certified Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a veteran of the United States Army.

Haynie succeeds Mary Deynoodt who is now chief executive officer at Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians.