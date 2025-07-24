New Breeze Flights Put NOLA Ahead of Travel Trends

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways has announced new nonstop flights from New Orleans, highlighting the city’s continued strength as a travel destination—even as national and global travel spending shows signs of slowing. Global travel demand appears softer than expected. Skift Research recently lowered its 2025 growth forecast for the overall travel industry from a 6–9

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways has announced new nonstop flights from New Orleans, highlighting the city’s continued strength as a travel destination—even as national and global travel spending shows signs of slowing.

Global travel demand appears softer than expected. Skift Research recently lowered its 2025 growth forecast for the overall travel industry from a 6–9 percent year-over-year increase to just 2–5 percent.

Consumer spending surveys indicate a pullback, particularly among middle- and lower-income households reducing discretionary travel. In line with these trends, major U.S. carriers such as American and Southwest have reported lower revenues, according to Reuters.

Yet New Orleans stands out as an exception. New Orleans & Company reported that the city welcomed 19.08 million visitors in 2024, marking a 6.4 percent increase over the 17.93 million visitors in 2023, and the upward trend shows no signs of slowing, as evidenced by Breeze Airways’ decision to expand service to and from the city..

Breeze Airways Announces Nonstop NOLA Flights

Breeze Airways is expanding service from New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) with two new daily nonstop routes to the West Coast beginning in Feb. next year.

West Coast Routes

Las Vegas (LAS) — a brand-new route debuting February 2026

Los Angeles (LAX) — returning service to the West Coast, resuming in February 2026

These flights will be operated on Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which offer Breeze’s “Ascent” premium seating, a 2-2 recliner layout (two seats on each side of the aisle) with complimentary snacks and beverages.

Breeze will also offer economy seating with extra legroom through its “Nicer” fare option, which provides about three inches more legroom than standard seats, along with benefits such as one free checked bag, a carry-on, seat selection, priority boarding, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Southeastern Routes

In addition to the West Coast expansion, Breeze is adding two new southeastern routes from New Orleans.

Service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR), will launch on September 4, 2025, with flights operating on Thursdays and Sundays with fares starting at $59.

Flights to Savannah, Georgia (SAV), will return starting September 5, 2025, and run on Mondays and Fridays with Savannah fares beginning at $49.

Customer Service Sets the Tone

While AI is helping streamline travel bookings and providing 24/7 automated responses to common inquiries, issues like flight delays, cancellations and overbooked flights mean frustrated passengers want real humans to step in to help.

The most successful travel companies are blending AI with live support, using automation to handle routine tasks while ensuring real people are available when personalized responses are needed.

Anna Bielikova, COO of Simply Contact, a multilingual contact center specializing in travel industry support, says that human support services have become central to the travel experience.

“What we're seeing in 2025 is that customer support has moved from being a necessary expense to becoming the heart of the entire travel experience,” Bielikova said. “The companies that understand this are the ones thriving, even when everything goes wrong. We've helped travel companies implement strategies where they reach out before customers even know there's an issue. A simple message like ‘Your flight tomorrow is on time—here’s what to expect at the airport’ can completely reshape someone’s experience.”

That may help explain why New Orleans continues to thrive. The city’s strength lies in its ability to welcome guests, host world-class events, and deliver hospitality with a personal touch. This enduring appeal earned New Orleans the No. 2 spot in the U.S. in Travel + Leisure’s 2025 “World’s Best Awards.”