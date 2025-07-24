Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Aviation/Travel

New Breeze Flights Put NOLA Ahead of Travel Trends

July 24, 2025   |By
New Breeze Flights Put NOLA Ahead of Travel Trends
New Breeze Flights Put NOLA Ahead of Travel Trends. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways has announced new nonstop flights from New Orleans, highlighting the city’s continued strength as a travel destination—even as national and global travel spending shows signs of slowing. Global travel demand appears softer than expected. Skift Research recently lowered its 2025 growth forecast for the overall travel industry from a 6–9

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter