Acme Oyster House has outlasted two world wars, Hurricane Katrina, a catastrophic oil spill and a global pandemic. After more than a century, it’s clear that the brand is here to stay.

The only question now is whether it can stay relevant to the next generation of New Orleanians while holding onto everything that made it an institution in the first place. That’s the challenge Monique Rodrigue Ricci stepped into when she became CEO last summer.

Ricci grew up with Acme in her blood. Her father, Mike Rodrigue, purchased the then-dormant French Quarter landmark in 1985 and rebuilt it into the multi-location operation it is today. But she didn’t arrive at the top of the family business by proximity.

- Sponsors -

After earning a graphic design degree from Loyola, she worked at Peter Mayer Advertising on accounts like Ruth’s Chris and Louisiana Tourism before joining Acme in 2010. She spent the next 15 years moving from marketing manager to director of marketing, developing a deep fluency in the brand before stepping into the CEO role.

“What started as curiosity developed into a passion for problem-solving and a desire to take on a larger leadership role,” she explained.

The task she inherited is one she understands intimately.

“We truly value the heritage behind our brand,” Ricci said, “but we know it’s important to keep a pulse on the emerging generations.”

Ricci graduated from the University of New Orleans this May with a master’s degree in Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism. Her studies have focused specifically on what drives younger audiences and how to convert that engagement into long-term loyalty.

The opportunities she’s pursuing reflect that thinking. A new merchandise line developed with Bonfolk and Bayou Brands, the team behind Dirty Coast, is set to launch soon, alongside an e-commerce store. A Goldbelly partnership is already shipping chargrilled oysters nationwide. And this fall, Acme plans to test new Southern markets through food truck pop-ups.

- Sponsors -

“This approach would allow us to explore growth opportunities with relatively low risk,” she said, “while building brand awareness in new areas.”

COMPANY

Acme Oyster House

TITLE

Chief Executive Officer

Assumed New Position

June 2025