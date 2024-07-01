New and Notables: Class of 2024

Marcus Brown

Chair, Super Bowl LIX Host Committee

by Kelly Massicot

On Feb. 9, 2025, New Orleans will host the Super Bowl for a record-tying (with Miami) 11th time at Caesars Superdome. This colossal feat will occur as the result of a lot of work and support by multiple entities, especially the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. One of the founding sponsors of the committee is Entergy, whose executive vice president and general counsel, Marcus Brown, is serving as the chair of the host committee executive committee.

The all-volunteer committee is responsible for all aspects of the event, down to hotel blocks and tens of thousands of parking assignments, as well as garnering excitement and buzz ahead of the big game.

“There are a lot of people in this city who are excited about it,” he said of the big game. “So whatever work I have to do is going to be small in comparison to all the things that people are stepping up to do. I’m a bit of a coordinator, but there are people doing real work around this.”

In addition to hosting such a global event, the lasting impact after the Lombardi trophy has been claimed is not lost on Brown and his team.

“Every time you have a Super Bowl in your city, you’re auditioning to have another,” said Brown. “And the city, the state in particular, are focused on this economic development. You’re going to have all these owners and people from all over the world coming to the city. So, we’re trying to put together a plan that has an economic development component to it that goes beyond Super Bowl itself.

“This will be broadcasted to the world,” Brown continued. “Everybody has either been to New Orleans and will see us on TV, or they want to come to New Orleans. The value of coverage of the city for those two weeks is unmatched.”

Dr. Christopher Lege

CEO, Touro

by Ned Randolph

Touro still wants to be the place where babies come from, but it is increasingly serving them as they age, noted Dr. Christopher Lege, who was officially named the hospital’s new CEO April 30 after serving as interim CEO and chief medical officer.

“The fastest growing population in New Orleans is actually the senior population, those 65 and over,” said Lege. “As such, we’ve been evolving over the past several years, creating programs specifically to meet the needs of that population. We feel like that is what our identity is going to be as part of LCMC.”

Touro Infirmary merged with Children’s Hospital New Orleans in 2009 to form LCMC Health, a nonprofit system that currently manages eight hospitals in Louisiana.

Before assuming the role of Touro’s chief medical officer, Lege served as primary care medical director and chief medical officer for Crescent City Physicians. He earned his medical degree at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. His residency was at Tulane Medical Center.

Lege’s top priority in 2024 is improving access to care at Touro’s 28 community clinics and promoting preventive care. That means educating people on where and how to access care beyond the emergency room.

“Staffing is certainly a challenge,” he says. The pandemic not only worsened a national staffing shortage, but it also affected community outreach and education. Now that we’re on the other side of it, we can get back to connecting at events and outreach that shows Touro’s important place in the community,” he said. “We’ve been here 170 years.”

Liz Hefler

Greater New Orleans Regional Director, Hancock Whitney Bank

by Tina Howell

After 20 years working on the commercial banking side for Hancock Whitney Bank, including most recently as the group leader of middle market and commercial banking, Liz Hefler stepped into a new role as the bank’s Greater New Orleans regional president on August 1, 2023.

Established in 2011 through a merger of Hancock Bank in South Mississippi and Whitney Bank in New Orleans, Hancock Whitney Bank is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi and operates more than 230 financial centers throughout the Gulf Coast, including 47 in the Greater New Orleans area. Hefler works at the bank’s regional headquarters, located in the Central Business District.

As Greater New Orleans Regional President, Hefler and her team are responsible for continuing to strengthen relationships with their longtime clients throughout the region while introducing Hancock Whitney’s broad spectrum of financial services to new individuals, families and businesses.

“[This role] will allow me to engage with my colleagues on a regular basis, which will make me a better and more informed leader,” she noted.

The New Orleans native, who attended Academy of the Sacred Heart, started out as a commercial banking trainee with Hancock Whitney in 2004 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in economics. She also serves on the boards of several New Orleans area nonprofits, including the Bureau of Governmental Research and Stuart Hall School for Boys.

Hefler said she is excited for the opportunity to help grow Hancock Whitney’s relationships with both their customers and potential new clients.

“I am privileged to work with a great group of bankers and clients, which makes it easy to respond to challenges as they arise,” she said. “Our plan is to strengthen relationships with our longtime clients throughout the region while introducing Hancock Whitney’s broad spectrum of financial services to new individuals, families and businesses.”

Tamara Kennedy

Chief of Staff, Port of South Louisiana

by Cheré Coen

After years of working in human resources for a variety of industries, New Orleans native Tamara Kennedy found her true calling at the Port of South Louisiana 10 years ago. It was here at America’s leading grain exporting port district, which services the industrial region between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, that Kennedy began to be relied upon for organizational development, efficiency efforts and port productivity.

At the end of March, it was announced that Kennedy was moving into the role of the port’s chief of staff, working in business development, public relations and marketing, government affairs and, naturally, human resources.

“We are the second largest port in the western hemisphere,” Kennedy explained, adding that 60% of the nation’s grain travels through the port. “We were doing those numbers before, but no one had heard of us. But not anymore. Now, we’re doing the job of telling our story. We are open for business and telling people how important this port is to not only the state but the whole country.”

When Kennedy arrived at the port, the staff was 75% male. Today, thanks to the company’s open-door policy and DEI efforts in hiring diversity and more females in executive-level positions, women make up 40% of the staff.

Her advice to women entering the workplace and wanting to move up is to be assertive, voice opinions and question why women are not more present in places of power.

“Never be ashamed to ask for your seat at the table,” Kennedy said.

“It’s been exciting to look at our organizational structure and efficiency,” she said. “That’s what I’m so proud of. And the change of our company’s structure. We can now all sit at our table with our CEO (Paul Matthews), the first African American CEO at a port in the state.”

John Bailey

Director, Stennis Space Center

by Keith Twitchell

In his 25 years at the NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, John Bailey has managed technology, communications, engineering, science and strategic business development at the facility. After serving as acting director since January, Bailey was officially named the space center’s director on April 29.

“One neat thing about Stennis Space Center is you get the opportunity to do a lot of different things,” Bailey observed.

The center comprises 13,000 acres, plus an additional 25,000-acre buffer zone. In addition to NASA, approximately 50 other entities are located there, including state and federal agencies, academia, and commercial enterprises. The center employs approximately 5,200 people.

“I’m managing and running a federal city,” explained Bailey, “and I’m kind of like the mayor of the city. It’s unique within NASA.”

One big challenge for Bailey is “managing the culture shift from where we were to where we want to be,” he said. “Most of the work is now commercial rocket testing, and a commercial company’s priority is time-to-market. It took some retooling to make this shift to being more flexible, more nimble, less bureaucracy.”

With the commercial sector as the main growth track for Stennis, Bailey is also responsible for developing new business. The high levels of security and privacy at the facility, including its considerable amount of restricted air space, are big selling points.

Coming from an Air Force background, Bailey maintains a strong interest in flight, and his other major responsibility is overseeing the rocket propulsion testing. Topping this list is the engines for NASA’s new Artemis program.

“We tested all the engines for the first four Artemis flights,” said Bailey. “Artemis 2 will send astronauts around the moon, and with Artemis 3, we will put boots on the moon.”

The publicity from these moon flights will help Bailey reach his goals of attracting more private sector rocket propulsion testing and expanding the federal city footprint.

“We really want people to know who we are and what we do,” Bailey concluded. “We do not want Stennis to be a best-kept secret.”

Elizabeth Tilton

Founder & CEO, Oyster Sunday and OS Benefits

by Kim Singletary

More than 11 million people work in the U.S. hospitality industry, but only 32% are offered employer-sponsored health coverage.

That sobering truth inspired New Orleans native Elizabeth Tilton to marry her experience in both the culinary and business worlds to try and make a difference. After launching Oyster Sunday in 2019 — a kind of corporate office for independent restaurants — Tilton’s latest venture, OS Benefits, debuted last year, offering the first affordable health insurance and wellness benefits marketplace made for the hospitality industry by the hospitality industry.

Using economies of scale, Tilton said OS Benefits has been able to negotiate rates with providers to offer hospitality employers nationwide access to five different plans that start at a few hundred dollars a month.

Tilton also offers employers the opportunity to participate in OS Benefits’ Wellness Marketplace. Brokering deals with more than 25 nationwide vendors, the company offers benefits relating to preventive care, continuing education, mental and physical wellness, family planning, culinary tools, and apparel for just $35 per employee.

“This includes everything from dog walking and childcare to teeth aligners, to women’s health, continuing education, kitchen knives, and aprons, and so forth,” said Tilton. “All of the benefits we offer are either free, or between 20% and 80% off depending on our partnership.”

The offerings have quickly gained attention, with Fast Company listing OS Benefits among their most innovative companies of 2024.

For Tilton, it’s all about making a difference in her hometown.

“I love the city, and it means a lot to me to build a company in and of New Orleans as well,” she said. “One in eight residents are in hospitality in New Orleans, and that’s a lot of our population that needs to be protected.”

Shawna Young

Chief Executive Officer, Camelback Ventures

by Tina Howell

In April, Shawna Young was named chief executive officer of Camelback Ventures, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase access to opportunities for entrepreneurs of color and women by investing in their ventures and leadership while advocating for fairness in their funding.

“I’m profoundly excited about continuing (founder) Aaron Walker’s vision to drive a more equitable entrepreneurship ecosystem,” said Young. “I am particularly eager to champion Camelback’s unique approach, which emphasizes holistic support, seed funding, mentorship and community building. These pillars not only empower women and entrepreneurs of color but also cultivate a vibrant ecosystem for their ideas and organizations to flourish.”

Young has dedicated her career to empowering individuals and driving social change as a social impact entrepreneur and leader. While serving leadership roles with Ada Developers Academy, Scratch Foundation, Duke University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Young built a passion for supporting others and creating systemic change.

In 2020, she co-founded Onyx Black Wealth Collective, a nonprofit organization whose mission is focused on helping people build wealth through community discussions on financial planning, home ownership, investments and estate planning.

Part of the organization’s efforts to create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem and offer diverse founders the support and resources they need to thrive is hosting the annual Guardian Summit in New Orleans. This year’s two-day conference was held May 8-9 at the New Orleans Jazz Market and Virgin Hotels New Orleans. In addition to networking events — which included hosted dinners around the city — attendees delved into topics including “Leveraging VR to Amplify BIPOC Stories” and “Building Transformational Schools.”

Young said she sees a bright future ahead.

“With our dedicated team, partners and the incredible community of entrepreneurs we serve, I am confident we can build a future where everyone has the opportunity to innovate and succeed.”

Muieen Cader

Program Director, New Orleans BioInnovation Center

by Keith Twitchell

Before landing in New Orleans, Muieen Cader gained experience in multiple industries, including health, science and angel investing, as well as international experience in far off locales Singapore and Uganda. For Cader, the new program director at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) as of February, variety is truly the spice of life.

“I see a lot of opportunity existing in New Orleans,” he said, “and this position offers a lot more variety than a typical venture capital role. I can help companies as well as the city.”

NOBIC is a nonprofit business incubator focused on supporting innovation in the broad field of bioscience.

“Anything that touches food and agriculture as well as health qualifies as bioscience,” Cader explained. “It can cover anything from cancer diagnostics to cultivated meats.”

A key aspect of Cader’s work is promoting interest in biosciences, including a program launched recently with Junior Achievement and YouthForce NOLA that serves approximately 100 high school students across the city.

“The high school programming will lead to more STEM students, which leads to more bioscience entrepreneurs,” observed Cader, “and it will help develop the bioscience ecosystem in a broader sense.”

Another program Cader manages is the BioChallenge pitch contest, which provides opportunities for entrepreneurs from all over the world.

“There is a strict application process, with rules and industry-specific themes,” he said. “It may include everything from healing technologies to vaccines.”

As part of NOBIC’s recent grant from JP Morgan Chase Foundation, Cader recruited life science company founders from across the U.S. for a panel at Essence Festival of Culture 2024. This panel, and accompanying networking session, will allow these founders to tell their stories and inspire the next generation of life science entrepreneurs.

Building the bioscience future in New Orleans is clearly a passion for Cader, and his view of that future is bright.

“I think NOBIC has a lot of momentum right now,” he said, “and I think it will really take off going forward.

Dr. Leonardo Seoane

Dean, Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine

by Ned Randolph

The Dean of the new Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine understands the transformational opportunity before him.

“It’s going to change downtown New Orleans forever,” said Dr. Leonardo Seoane. “To be able to lead something like that is incredible.”

Set to be the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) medical school in the Gulf South and only the fifth in the nation, the medical school currently plans to welcome its first class of 50 students into Benson Tower by 2027. Seoane hopes to build to 100 students a year thanks to support from a $150 million endowment for faculty and scholarships.

The program, which will be housed in BioDistrict New Orleans inside the Benson Tower next to Caesars Superdome, will also partner with New Orleans schools to boost coursework in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“Our strategic advantage is our diversity,” said Seoane, who is a first-generation Hispanic immigrant. “My Black and brown students can see a path to becoming a physician. Students realize that I can be a doctor, there are doctors that look like me. There are doctors that speak Spanish like I do. There are doctors that come from my community.”

Xavier University, with its 3,400 student body, already sends more African Americans to medical school than any other U.S. university.

In addition to addressing an acute shortage of physicians nationwide, research has shown that improving diversity in medicine leads to improved outcomes for underrepresented minority patients.

The program would also add a third medical school downtown, which would make New Orleans unique among U.S. cities its size, said Seoane, who noted, “That can be an incredible catalyst.”

Dr. Kathy Johnson

President, University of New Orleans

by Kelly Massicot

At the beginning of the fall 2023 semester, Dr. Kathy Johnson was appointed president of the University of New Orleans (UNO). She is the school’s eighth president, and the first female president in it’s 65-year history.

Johnson comes to the university after 30 years at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, where she ended an eight-year run as executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer.

“The University of New Orleans has a mission that I have spent the vast majority of my career helping to support,” said Johnson. “As an urban public research university, it combines the importance of knowledge creation, discovery and translational research with an equally important role of providing pathways to an affordable education for students from many backgrounds.”

A few months into the job, Johnson notes that there is no higher priority on the agenda than stabilizing and nourishing the university’s enrollment.

“We must do this by better supporting and retaining the students that we admit, along with seeking out opportunities to connect our strong academic programs with prospective learners from around the region, as well as throughout the world,” she said.

Johnson is well aware of the far-reaching effects of the university, which has educated students from all 64 Louisiana parishes, all 50 U.S. states, and more than 140 countries.

“It’s incredible how frequently I run into our alumni, and they invariably share a story with me about the impact that the university has had on their lives,” she said. “It is truly a gift, as well as a huge responsibility, to steward the university knowing these stories and the impact that our faculty and staff have had.”

Susan Bonnett Bourgeois

Secretary, Louisiana Economic Development

by Misty Milioto

When Gov. Jeff Landry appointed Susan Bonnett Bourgeois as secretary of Louisiana Economic Development in January 2023, it was with the understanding that she would reimagine and run the state agency’s approach to economic development. Bourgeois — who previously served as founder and president of the North Shore Community Foundation for 17 years, and as the first business executive to chair GNO, Inc. — is perfectly poised for her new position.

In addition to learning how to navigate state government, and growing a proficiency and passion for strategic planning, project development, team-building and public service, she also has a track record of tremendous growth.

In June, the passage of SB 494 marked a major step forward in fostering economic development excellence in Louisiana. The bill allows LED to quickly reorganize and develop a new strategic plan for economic growth in Louisiana.

“The competition among states to attract business investment has never been more intense,” she said. “[Our mission] is to drive capital investment, job creation and wage growth in every region of our state [by] helping companies and educators meet the challenge of recruiting, training and sustaining a pipeline of skilled workers capable of excelling in an increasingly diversified economy.”

With this directive, Bourgeois is harnessing the strengths inherent to Louisiana and addressing challenges in a new way.

“No other state can match our strategic location and powerful infrastructure, which allow extraordinary access to global and domestic markets,” she noted. “But we need to do a better job of telling the world, and our own residents, our story. [This] is my charge, and LED’s challenge.”

Bourgeois plans to diversify the oil and natural gas industry in response to growing demand and global market dynamics via prioritization of energy investment and support for energy innovation. She also plans to capitalize on the agribusiness, manufacturing, bioscience and healthcare sectors; automotive parts production (especially electric vehicle battery materials); and data center, telecommunications and cybersecurity markets.

Ethan Melancon

Advocacy Director, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

by Keith TwitchellIn his lengthy public policy career, Ethan Melancon has worked on some of the most important issues in Louisiana, from education to economic development. But none carries the existential weight of his new role as advocacy director for the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL).

“As the land erodes, so does our culture,” Melancon observed. “Saving our coast is saving our culture.”

A Thibodaux native now residing in Baton Rouge, Melancon’s family has lived on the south Louisiana bayous for generations.

“I have a passion for our coastal areas,” he said, “and this was the perfect time to combine that with the skills I have from years of working with the Legislature.”

This experience includes everything from being a legislative aide to Rep. Charles Boustany to working with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Louisiana Department of Education. He stepped into his current role this past March, where he is responsible for the coalition’s legislative strategies and advocacy at the federal, state and local level.

Melancon described his biggest challenges as “getting everyone to understand the issues we face, and at the same time, understanding the movement patterns of both our opposition and our stakeholders and trying to find the common interests. Coastal restoration is a controversial space, and it requires a lot of strategy.”

Central to this is ensuring that the coastal master plan is funded and implemented, with a focus on restoring land-replenishing processes.

One new initiative for CRCL is its Coastal Leadership Institute, which will provide training in four areas: the ecology and science of the coast, coastal culture, the coastal economy, and the politics surrounding it all. The program will combine classroom and experiential learning, with the purpose of building a cohort of future advocates and even state leaders.

Melancon is also responsible for coalition outreach, and he regards people as the biggest resource in his work.

“I’m excited to tap into these populations along the coast,” he said. “The human story tells a bigger story than the science.”