Neurolenses Wins GNO, Inc. Internship Pitch Competition

NEW ORLEANS – A team of Louisiana college students from the 2025 GNO Inc. Innovation Internship Program (GIIP) won top honors at this year’s GIIP Pitch Competition for “Neurolenses,” a concept for adaptive eyewear that helps individuals navigate overstimulating environments like video games, amusement parks, and digital media—spaces that often exclude neurodivergent audiences.

The winning team included Hadi Hammad, Raiifah Hammah, and Logan Bukaske of the University of New Orleans; Taeden Kitchens of Southeastern Louisiana University; Makayla Green of Dillard University; and Rodney Shepherd of Southern University and A&M College.

Held in May, the GIIP Pitch Competition is a central component of the eight-week paid internship led by GNOrocs, a division of GNO Inc. In addition to placing students with companies in high-growth sectors, the program includes a corporate readiness boot camp hosted by Maroon, Inc., followed by the pitch competition, which sparks early collaboration and entrepreneurial thinking.

Interns say the experience reshaped their confidence and goals. “My GIIP experience sharpened my vision and showed me that my goals aren’t too big—they’re just waiting on bold action,” said Amariyah Donatto. “It shifted my outlook from ‘someday’ to ‘right now,’ reminding me that I belong in spaces where change is being made.”

Kornelius Bankston, Managing Partner of The Lab by TechPlug powered by Healthy Blue, oversaw execution of the Pitch Competition. “The pitch competition offers students a hands-on opportunity to learn the fundamentals of developing a viable business plan,” said Bankston. “This year, we emphasized solutions with real commercialization potential—innovations aimed at improving the lives of Louisianians through better health access, climate resilience, and literacy advancement.”

“The GNO Inc. Innovation Internship Pitch Competition is more than a student showcase—it’s a glimpse into the next generation of regional leadership and enterprise,” said Daphine Barnes, Executive Director of Economic Mobility at GNO Inc. “What impressed me most was the clarity of purpose these students brought to their ideas. The collaboration with The Lab by TechPlug made it possible to turn a learning experience into an economic development opportunity—not just for the students, but for our region.”

Now in its fourth year, GIIP has supported 108 students to date. The 2025 cohort included 33 interns from Louisiana colleges and universities, with placements in industries such as startups, STEM, engineering, energy, and venture capital/private equity.

“My GIIP experience has broadened my perspective on global issues and strengthened my commitment to using engineering and data-driven solutions for social impact,” said Meltris Smith, Jr. “It has also helped clarify my professional goals by showing how technical skills can be directly applied to real-world challenges in underserved communities.”

State Senator Royce Duplessis (D‑5) served as keynote speaker at the pitch competition and emphasized the need to invest in regional talent and innovation. Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO Inc., spoke about the relationship between talent attraction and retention and broader economic development.

GIIP interns are matched with more than 30 host companies, including Entergy, Ochsner Health, Cornerstone Chemical, Chalmette Refining, Obatala Sciences, Urban Systems, Gallo Mechanical, Landis Construction, AOS Interior Environments, El Guapo Bitters, Woodward Design, Lucid, and the Sewerage and Water Board.

“The GIIP internship pushed me to step out of my comfort zone by networking more and engaging with new people,” said Tevin Raymond. “It challenged me to present myself more professionally—not just in how I speak, but in how I carry myself in a workplace environment.”

“One of the most impactful takeaways from my GIIP internship has been the opportunity to build genuine relationships with professionals,” said Olivia Barthelemy. “These connections have not only expanded my network but also introduced me to mentors who will continue to guide and support me throughout my journey.”

“My GIIP internship has sparked my creativity and strengthened my innovative thinking,” said Kayla Hunter. “In just a few weeks, I’ve gained experience with electronic software tools, equipping me with invaluable skills I can apply to both my collegiate endeavors and future career pursuits.”

The 2025 GIIP concluded with a closing ceremony on July 10 at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, bookending a program that began with a pitch competition and continued through hands-on internships and professional development.

Kimberly Gramm, Chief Innovation & Entrepreneur Officer at Tulane University, delivered closing remarks encouraging students to reimagine the future of New Orleans and see themselves as central to that vision. The GIIP and pitch competition were made possible through the support of the Louisiana Board of Regents, Chevron, Boeing, The Brown Foundation, and the Tulane University Innovation Institute.