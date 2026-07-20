Netchex Introduces AI HR Teammates

COVINGTON, La. — Netchex, a payroll and human capital management (HCM) platform focused on businesses with deskless workforces, announced the launch of Mesh, an artificial intelligence platform that the company said can automate HR tasks across payroll, scheduling, timekeeping and workforce management.

Netchex said Mesh is designed for industries with large deskless workforces, including restaurants, hotels, automotive dealerships and healthcare providers. According to the company, employees in those sectors often rely on mobile communication rather than desktop computers, while HR staff manage payroll, scheduling, timecards and employee onboarding with limited administrative resources.

Netchex, headquartered in Covington, serves more than 7,300 customers in all 50 states and U.S. territories through its cloud-based platform.

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AI Teammates for HR

The platform includes six AI assistants, each designed to support a different HR function. According to Netchex, the assistants can automate routine tasks while requiring human approval for certain actions.

Penny, a payroll assistant that flags payroll issues and missing timecards

Atlas, an HR assistant that manages onboarding, employee status changes, documents and approvals

Sentinel, a compliance assistant that monitors potential compliance risks

Nova, a workforce analytics assistant that analyzes payroll and workforce data

Milo, an employee support assistant that helps with PTO requests, shift coverage, pay stubs and policy questions

Nettie, a support assistant that answers product questions for administrators using Netchex documentation and training resources

Netchex said it plans to expand the platform with additional AI assistants over time. According to the company, Mesh combines payroll, scheduling, timekeeping and HR data to identify issues such as workforce scheduling trends and expiring employee certifications.

The launch builds on Netchex’s acquisition of Mesh.ai, an AI performance and employee engagement platform backed by Y Combinator. Netchex said the acquisition enabled the company to expand the technology into payroll, scheduling, timekeeping and other HR workflows.

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Customer Adoption

“Our mission has always been to build the best software and support for deskless industries. AI teammates are how we keep delivering on that, giving every operator the bench strength that used to be reserved for companies ten times their size,” said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO of Netchex.

“Operators have been told AI will change everything, but so far it mostly just answers questions when you ask. Mesh gets ahead of the work, handles what people hate doing, and lets them focus on what matters. It can do that because it sees payroll, time, scheduling, and HR as one operation, not different disconnected systems,” said Saurabh Nangia, Chief Product Officer of Netchex & founder of Mesh.ai.

Netchex said Mesh also integrates with ChatGPT and Claude. Employees can file PTO requests, swap shifts and access pay stubs through those platforms, while managers can approve requests and review workforce data. According to the company, sensitive actions still require human approval.

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“Our team is small, and we all wear a lot of hats. Having an AI agent continuously checking for errors, handling the prep work, and taking care of routine steps could be a total game changer,” said Tabitha Lehman of Northwest X Southern, a multi-property hotel group and Netchex customer.

Gartner predicts 40% of enterprise applications will feature task-specific AI agents by 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025. Netchex said customers participating in its early access program reported recovering about half of the administrative time typically spent on Monday payroll preparation, along with a double-digit reduction in payroll corrections. The company said those figures are directional results from the early access program and have not been independently audited.