Nest Health Raises $22.5M for Expansion

NEW ORLEANS — Nest Health, the New Orleans-based healthcare company founded by former Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee, has closed a $22.5 million Series A funding round to expand its in-home care model for Medicaid families. Femtech Insider reported that the funding will support development of clinical products, AI-enabled care workflows, and geographic growth through new payer partnerships. Nest currently operates in Louisiana and Arizona.

New Investors and Nest Health Care Model

New investors include Socium Ventures, Amboy Street Ventures, Impact America Fund, Hopelab, University Growth Fund, and Luminary Impact Fund, with Socium Ventures set to join the company’s board. The funding comes as Nest scales a model that delivers medical, behavioral, and social services through home visits and virtual care for Medicaid families. According to the company, nearly half of children and postpartum women on Medicaid do not receive recommended care, a gap the in-home approach seeks to close.

“Getting to one doctor, let alone five doctors, can be overwhelming for so many families,” said Tim Howe, partner at Socium Ventures. “Nest has demonstrated that bringing care directly into the home can help improve health outcomes and cost savings.”

How the In-Home Approach Works

Nest delivers primary care, mental health and substance use treatment, housing and utilities assistance, 24/7 clinical access, and coordination with specialists, supported by automated AI workflows. Services also include routine and seasonal needs such as back-to-school checkups, sports physicals, recommended vaccinations, developmental milestones, therapy, and documentation for work or school.

“Amboy Street Ventures invests in companies that fundamentally expand access to care for women and families,” said Carli Sapir at Amboy Street Ventures. “Nest’s model succeeds because it delivers comprehensive medical, behavioral, and social care directly into the home — where it’s most needed and most effective.”

Gee said the approach is intended to close long-standing access gaps for low-income families.

“The home environment is crucial for good health, and a healthy home is required to change generational health outcomes,” she said. “Nest Health is determined to provide a new standard of care and concrete solutions for better health — and eliminate access barriers for the millions of American families who need an alternative care model.”

Reported Outcomes in Louisiana

Nest reports a 60% reduction in emergency room utilization in Louisiana and vaccination rates twice the state’s target benchmark, even as 2024 CDC data shows Louisiana ranks among the lowest states nationally for routine childhood and flu immunizations. The company also cites a 55% reduction in payer churn — the rate at which Medicaid patients lose or switch insurance coverage, often resulting in gaps in care.

Nest says it has reached 75% of families for whom health plans had no working phone number and a Net Promoter Score of +98. In Arizona, 62% of patients who received a flu shot this season did not receive one last year.

The company says services are offered at no additional cost for eligible families because care is covered through existing health insurance benefits.