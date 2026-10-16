Nearly 2,000 Expected at IEDC Conference

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 2,000 economic development professionals and industry partners from around the world are expected to gather in New Orleans Oct. 25–28 for the International Economic Development Council’s (IEDC) 2026 Annual Conference, bringing discussions about investment, workforce development, artificial intelligence and economic growth to Louisiana.

The four-day conference, held at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., will also mark the organization’s 100th anniversary. IEDC is the world’s largest association for economic development professionals, representing organizations involved in business recruitment, investment, workforce development and community growth.

IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle said New Orleans was selected in part because of its recovery from Hurricane Katrina and its history of community resilience. In an Aug. 12 interview on the Develop This! economic development podcast, Ohle said the city’s culture, regional identity and experience rebuilding made it an appropriate setting for the organization’s centennial gathering.

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The conference will examine strategies for building resilient and economically competitive communities, with sessions addressing entrepreneurship, foreign direct investment, infrastructure, health care, child care, rural economic development and emerging technologies.

Economic Development Leaders to Address Industry Challenges

Featured speakers include Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser; Richard Florida, a bestselling author and distinguished university professor at Vanderbilt University; Javier Garcia, CEO and board co-chair of World Central Kitchen; and Victor Hwang, founder and CEO of Right to Start.

IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle and board chair Danielle Casey, who also serves as president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, are also scheduled to participate.

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Among the conference sessions are discussions examining resilience as an economic development strategy, the growing role of artificial intelligence in economic development organizations, community-based child care solutions and challenges surrounding housing and infrastructure investment.

The conference will also include three new town hall discussions and approximately 35 to 40 breakout sessions. Organizers received more than 170 session proposals, a record for the organization, according to Ohle. Off-site tours will give participants a firsthand look at regional economic assets, including NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, the Port of New Orleans and Niagara Bottling’s manufacturing facility in Tangipahoa Parish.

The program also includes a community service project Oct. 26 supporting the Junior League of New Orleans Diaper Bank.

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The conference is supported by a local host committee and several corporate and institutional partners. Presenting sponsors include Butler Snow, Cleco Power, Louisiana Economic Development and Niagara Bottling.

About the IEDC

Founded in 1926, IEDC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization serving economic development professionals in government, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities, utilities and other institutions. The organization provides professional education, research, networking and policy advocacy.