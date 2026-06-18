NCVH Conference Draws 1,400 to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The 27th Annual New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) Conference, held May 26–29 at The Roosevelt Hotel, brought 1,400 medical professionals of all specialties from around the world to New Orleans to collaborate and share education on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

The conference highlighted the latest advancements, innovative treatment strategies, technologies, and diagnostic techniques across the cardiovascular system, with a key focus on the growing importance of peripheral vascular disease (PVD), which encompasses venous disease and peripheral artery disease (PAD).

The multi-disciplinary, accredited conference featured more than 20 live cases from around the world, more than 175 faculty members, and over 300 expert presentations showcasing late-breaking research and emerging technologies. Continuing its tradition of global collaboration, NCVH welcomed attendees, faculty, industry partners, and sponsors from Asia, Europe, North America, and South America, fostering the exchange of knowledge and ideas across continents.

- Sponsors -

NCVH – Conference Highlights

The conference featured keynote presentations on trending topics, including a special keynote address by Yuji Okuno, MD, interventional radiologist, founder, and Chief Director of Okuno Clinic in Tokyo, Japan, who opened the NCVH Embolic Session.

Other highlights included the premier Fellows Course, which provides a hands-on educational experience for the next generation of interventional, cardiovascular, and endovascular specialists and features cadaver lab training in vascular access, closure techniques, and CTO crossing; specialty-specific tracks, including the debut of the Electrophysiology Track; the “Meet the Titans” networking reception; and a celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary at the Orpheum Theater in recognition of NCVH’s 27th year.

“When I founded CIS, I established a mission to provide our patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available. Fulfilling that mission requires a constant commitment to learning, teaching, research, and innovation. That’s what NCVH is all about. The conference brings together experts from around the world who have helped shape cardiovascular medicine, each with a unique set of skills, expertise, and experiences in treating patients. By sharing ideas, learning from one another, and educating the next generation of specialists, we continue to advance cardiovascular medicine, improve outcomes, reduce amputations, and change the course of cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Craig M. Walker, conference founder, interventional cardiologist, and founder of Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

NCVH hosts more than 20 conferences across the U.S. throughout the year. Upcoming one-day regional meetings are scheduled in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Anderson, California; and Overland Park, Kansas. Registration is open for the regional meetings, as well as the 28th Annual Conference, taking place June 1-4, 2027, in New Orleans.