NBC’s “TODAY” Show Partners with New Orleans & Company for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company has partnered with NBC to spotlight the culture, cuisine and innovation of the Crescent City. The ‘TODAY’ show will be broadcast live on Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. from Mardi Gras World. This event takes place on the Friday of Mardi Gras weekend, celebrating New Orleans’ incredible Carnival culture and traditions.

“For the fourth consecutive year, New Orleans & Company is partnering with NBC to host the ‘TODAY’ show, this year welcoming the ‘Third Hour’ with co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer,” said Walter J. Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company.

Sharing special streaming content, robust social media coverage and live events, the ‘TODAY’ show team of Roker, Melvin, and Dreyer will take in the parades and festivities of Mardi Gras, allowing viewers to join in on the fun. Find out how to be a part of the live audience here.

“A unique culinary event will follow the show’s airing,” said Leger.

The partnership between New Orleans & Company and the ‘TODAY’ show will be promoted across ‘TODAY’ platforms with a comprehensive marketing strategy, garnering local and national press coverage and drawing loyal fans to experience the very best of ‘TODAY.’

“I’d like to acknowledge Mark Romig and Mary Beth Romig of New Orleans & Company for cultivating such a strong partnership with the ‘TODAY’ team over the years and assisting with complex production logistics,” Leger said. “Special thanks also to Barry Kern’s team at Mardi Gras World and the Port of New Orleans personnel.”

“Every day, we work to build and maintain a world-class brand for New Orleans, in part by generating as much positive news about our city as possible,” said Leger. “Our city is an incredible place to live, work, visit and invest. It is also a destination that is built to host leisure travelers, culture enthusiasts, meetings, conventions and special events.”

Leger said that while the New Orleans & Company team is working closely with ‘TODAY,’ they do not have editorial control over the ‘TODAY’ content. ‘TODAY’ will make the final decisions on which stories, guests and places they will feature.

The partnership is part of New Orleans & Company’s broader strategy to showcase the city’s vibrant culture ahead. Tourism officials expect the national broadcast exposure during Carnival season to boost visitor interest throughout the year.

“This collaboration lets us share authentic New Orleans experiences with millions of viewers,” said Leger. “From second lines to seafood, we’re putting our best foot forward.”