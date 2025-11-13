NAWDP Hosts 26th Annual Youth Symposium

NEW ORLEANS — The National Association of Workforce Development Professionals (NAWDP) will bring its 26th Annual Youth Symposium to the Hilton New Orleans Riverside from Nov. 17–19, drawing as many as 1,000 workforce professionals from across the country to focus on strengthening career pathways for young people.

The event is one of the largest national gatherings dedicated to youth workforce development, attracting representatives from workforce boards, community colleges, nonprofits, and government agencies. Attendees share a common goal: to expand access to education, training, and employment opportunities for youth ages 14–24.

Preparing the Next Generation of Workers

This year’s symposium centers on the challenge of connecting young people to meaningful careers amid a labor market transformed by automation, artificial intelligence, and shifting employer needs.

Sessions will address how communities can build apprenticeship pipelines, prepare Gen Z and Gen Alpha for future jobs, and lead through rapid organizational and policy change. Participants will exchange best practices, develop new partnerships, and explore innovative models for workforce equity and economic mobility.

The timing of the symposium coincides with another major workforce event in the city — the fourth annual GNOu Summit, hosted Nov. 19 by Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.). While NAWDP brings a national spotlight to youth development, the GNOu Summit convenes state and regional leaders from education, industry, and government to strengthen Louisiana’s overall talent pipeline.

“The future of Louisiana’s economy depends on innovation, adaptability, and coordinated action,” said Matt Wolfe, senior vice president of communications at GNO, Inc. “Together, these conversations reflect where the region is right now in facing pressure to fill high-demand jobs, keeping pace with new technologies like AI, and ensuring every community has access to quality careers.”

Connecting Local Innovation to National Models

Hosting the symposium in New Orleans highlights the city’s growing role in workforce innovation. Local partners such as GNO, Inc., YouthForce NOLA, and the City’s Office of Workforce Development and others have all launched initiatives aimed at aligning education with high-demand industries including healthcare, hospitality, advanced manufacturing, and digital technology.

In addition, the city’s strong service sector and emerging tech and green-energy industries make it an ideal setting to discuss the next generation of talent development.

Hands-On Learning and Broader Workforce Trends

In addition to workshops and networking sessions, participants at the NAWDP event will take part in hands-on learning experiences, including a behind-the-scenes tour of Hilton’s youth employment program. The initiative offers real-world hospitality experience across departments such as guest services and culinary operations, demonstrating how large employers can integrate workforce readiness into daily business practices.

Nationally, the symposium comes at a time of renewed attention to workforce participation among young adults. According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor, labor force participation among 16- to 24-year-olds remains below pre-pandemic levels, while employers across multiple industries continue to report skills gaps.

Workforce professionals are increasingly focused on helping youth navigate these barriers through apprenticeships, credentialing programs, and work-based learning models that link classroom education to career success.

The symposium’s closing keynote will feature motivational speaker and author Justin Osmond, who will share his personal story of perseverance and leadership. His appearance will cap three days of discussion and collaboration aimed at equipping practitioners with the tools to better serve the next generation of workers.

By hosting the 2025 Youth Symposium — alongside the GNOu Summit in the same week — New Orleans adds two major workforce events to its calendar while advancing a conversation central to its own economic future: how to prepare young people and adults alike for meaningful, sustainable careers in an evolving economy.