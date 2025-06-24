Natrx, Veterans Honor Fallen with 3D-Printed Reefs

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Converging the powers of reverence and restoration, Veterans Memorial Reef (VMR) chose Natrx, a Louisiana leader in nature-based resilience technology, to honor the lives of 10 veterans of the United States Armed Forces with a special opportunity, memorializing their lives through advanced, artificial reef structures created by Natrx. These tributes were placed in the ocean, serving as a reminder of the sacrifice of our veterans while also building a thriving, nature-based home for marine life to prosper on North Carolina’s coast.

To address space issues in traditional cemeteries across the country, VMR offers families of veterans a unique alternative. Following a full military service, including the same honors they’d receive if they were buried at Arlington, each veteran’s cremated remains were placed in one of Natrx’s ExoForms. The ExoForms are customized resilience models designed specifically for restoration purposes using Natrx’s proprietary, advanced manufacturing technology.

The structures were then respectfully laid to rest off the coast of North Carolina, each bearing a personalized plaque that pays tribute to the individual’s service. Now resting in the ocean, these memorials are part of an expansive artificial reef, providing lasting protection for the coast and delivering benefits that extend well beyond restoration, including cleaner water and the growth of a healthy, resilient ecosystem.

“Respecting the experiences and sacrifices of our veterans is a core American value,” said Thomas Marcinowski, Founder of Veterans Memorial Reef, “These ceremonies not only serve as a farewell to our fallen but give them a chance to serve in a new way. Through this project, they are helping cultivate a thriving marine environment and ongoing coastal protection. It’s a powerful way to continue their service to our country and our planet.”

Natrx ExoForms™ are designed to harness the adaptive power of natural dynamics to support the health of ecosystems that provide ongoing coastal resilience.

“Honoring those who have served our country is a responsibility that deserves reverence. Through this partnership with VMR, we have found a creative way for our ExoForms to create a lasting tribute to America’s heroes. We are not only commemorating their service but also fostering new life beneath the waves. It’s humbling to support a project that transforms remembrance into renewal,” said Matt Campbell, President of Natrx.

This year’s installation marks the beginning of a continued partnership between VMR and Natrx, who hope to continue growing this program, planting more reefs, expanding their reach and honoring and aiding as many veterans and their families as possible. Additionally, students at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington will monitor the reefs’ ecological impact, providing valuable insight into the success of these living memorials.

About Natrx

Natrx applies its proprietary, nature-based technologies to address coastal resilience, habitat restoration, and asset protection challenges. The company’s solutions promote balance between the natural and built worlds to deliver a new standard for sustainable resilience and positive economic impact. Natrx solutions are designed for the performance requirements of large-scale public and private asset owners and are recognized for delivering real-world results. For more information, visit: www.natrx.io.

About Veterans Memorial Reef

Veterans Memorial Reef is a 501(c)3 organization for the benefit of the Veterans who have served our country. We provide memorial services for families and friends who seek to honor the incredible lives of our fallen heroes. Our organization strives to properly honor and pay respects to our courageous veterans. You can commemorate your veteran through one of our ceremonies while rehabilitating marine life with our urn-constructed reef. To learn more, visit https://veteransmemorialreef.net/