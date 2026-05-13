Brandon Corsentino – Natrx Names Director of Growth to Lead Expansion. Photo provided by Natrx.

NEW ORLEANS – Natrx, a leading innovator in resilience and restoration technology, has announced the appointment of Brandon Corsentino as Director of Growth. In this role, Corsentino will lead the company’s sales strategy and expansion efforts, driving further adoption of Natrx’s proprietary technology solutions that deliver a new standard in high-performance resilience and restoration for water-exposed assets and infrastructure.

Background in Tech and Autonomous Vehicles

Brandon joins Natrx after almost 10 years of experience in tech startups, mastering the intricacies of B2B and B2G marketing campaigns for innovative, forward-looking companies, with a proven track record successfully advocating for the integration of new technologies in a number of industries. Most recently, he served as the Regional Sales Director for Beep, Inc., promoting the growth of the autonomous vehicle industry.

“Brandon has an inherent understanding of the power of technology to change the way organizations make decisions and determine impactful partners. He joins Natrx at a critical moment as the demand for our technology-driven, adaptive infrastructure continues to grow,” said Leonard Nelson, CEO of Natrx. “We are excited to see how Brandon’s leadership and expertise can transform Natrx’s growth strategy and deliver for our partners.”

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Focus on Southeast Expansion and Natrx Partnerships

Corsentino will focus on expanding Natrx’s business presence across the Southeast by leading sales operations, driving business development and building strategic partnerships with public and private sector organizations. He will also help leverage Natrx’s full suite of technology products and services to strengthen the company’s position as an industry leader.

“Having lived in Florida for over 20 years, I have seen firsthand the impacts of the natural phenomenon that is water. I have personal knowledge of the urgent need for innovation in this sphere,” said Corsentino, “I am excited to continue working with our constituents and entities who are ready to make changes and do things differently, for the better of all of our coasts and livelihoods.”

Corsentino holds a B.S.B.A in Marketing and Information systems from the University of Florida and an MBA from the Warrington College of Business at UF. His work with Natrx will help the company continue to gain momentum as governments, developers and organizations seek forward-thinking technologies to address climate risk along coastlines worldwide.

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Natrx Company Overview

Natrx applies its proprietary, nature-based technologies to address coastal resilience, habitat restoration, and asset protection challenges. The company’s solutions promote balance between the natural and built worlds to deliver a new standard for sustainable resilience and positive economic impact. Natrx solutions are designed for the performance requirements of large-scale public and private asset owners and are recognized for delivering real-world results.