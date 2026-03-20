Natrx Expands Reach Through Ferguson Partnership

NEW ORLEANS – Natrx, a New Orleans-based coastal resilience and restoration technology company, has entered into a new collaboration with Ferguson Waterworks to expand distribution of its Natrx ExoForm shoreline protection solutions to customers across Florida. The company delivers geosynthetic, erosion and sediment control, and stormwater management solutions that enable developers, engineers, and contractors to take on complex civil site challenges. Ferguson Waterworks, one of the nation’s largest suppliers of innovative water management products, gives Natrx broader reach as demand grows for sustainable, low-impact options to address shoreline erosion and land loss.

By adding Natrx’s industry-defining solutions to its portfolio, Ferguson enhances its ability to deliver the very best in high-performance, low-impact options for customers facing shoreline erosion and coastal land loss challenges.

Natrx Nature-Based Shoreline Protection Solutions

Natrx ExoForms are a range of modular, nature-based infrastructure units that can form solutions tailored to the specific needs of each project. ExoForm modules are engineered to use a fraction of the material of traditional solutions to control water flow, help soil accretion, and support new habitat growth. By harnessing the naturally adaptive power of nature, ExoForms solutions are low-to-no maintenance, naturally strengthening over time.

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“Water flow management and erosion control through ecosystem adaptation have become increasing needs for our customers,” said Chris Bogdan, National Brand Manager for Ferguson. “We’re excited to offer new solutions from Natrx that will address this growing need and provide the state-of-the-art solutions to our customers at the best price.”

ExoForm Product Lineup

The following lineup of ExoForm products are now available for purchase through Ferguson:

WaveBrush – The WaveBrush product is a low-relief coastal resilience solution using minimal material and light equipment. Its modular, naturalistic design slows waves, traps sediment, stabilizes soft banks, and expands habitat in shallow, low-energy waters.

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WaveSlope – WaveSlopes offer powerful wave reduction with lightweight installation, minimal bottom disturbance, and natural aesthetics. Its modular, sloped design stabilizes banks, contains marsh fill, and creates high-value habitat surface across energetic shorelines.

Lattice – Lattice ExoForms deliver durable, modular shoreline and riverine protection using minimal material and light industrial equipment. Its design slows water, stabilizes soils, and adds extensive habitat surface for ecological growth for medium-energy sites and asset-protection applications.

Habitat Forms – The Habitat Forms family creates durable, nature-positive structures that boost biodiversity, provide refuge for marine life, and install easily with lighter equipment while outperforming traditional rock in ecological value and efficiency.

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In addition to these offerings, Ferguson will support distribution of Natrx’s newest solution technology: The EZ-Form Resilience Kit. This packaged kit is a hand-deployable shoreline protection system that provides customers with a complete solution for smaller installations, shipped singularly and ready to deploy.

“Natrx has been delivering scalable, habitat-positive ecosystem solutions to customers in a way that sets a new standard for performance and cost-efficiency for years,” said Brandon Corsentino, Director of Growth for Natrx. “By partnering with Ferguson, we’ll be expanding access to our solutions through the leading industrial solutions partner, allowing us to protect more coastlines and rebuild ecosystems through sustainable methods.”

The ongoing collaboration between Natrx and Ferguson reinforces their shared commitment to nature-based, habitat-positive solutions and erosion reduction and is currently available to all Ferguson customers.