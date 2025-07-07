Natrx CEO Showcases Nature-Based Coastal Solutions

AMELIA, La. – (press release) – Natrx, a pioneer in adaptive infrastructure and nature-based coastal solutions, was recently featured at the Innovation & Action: A State of the Bay Event hosted by Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy (JBRPC) and the Science and Resilience Institute of Jamaica Bay (SRIJB). Natrx CEO Leonard Nelson delivered a dynamic presentation on how Natrx’s nature-based technology is transforming coastal resilience and environmental restoration.

The event brought together more than 225 agency leaders, scientists, community advocates, and private-sector innovators focused on the future of climate resilience in New York’s urban estuaries.

Nelson showcased how Natrx’s patented Dry Forming™ manufacturing technology and performance modeling tools are enabling smarter, lighter, and more environmentally effective shoreline infrastructure.

“To scale these solutions effectively, we need to combine them with data and engineering precision to create lasting ecological and economic value,” said Nelson. “Being invited to share insights from our work in the Gulf in a dense urban area like New York underscores how widespread and interconnected these coastal challenges really are. Events like this bring together forward-thinking voices around new approaches that truly perform and endure.”

During the presentation, Nelson demonstrated how Natrx uses proprietary flow, wave, and wind modeling to design site-specific living infrastructure solutions that are both cost-effective and environmentally beneficial. He explained how Natrxmeasures biological performance through indicators such as marine life presence and changes in marsh health. Nelson also shared key lessons from recent projects, including a Louisiana case study where Natrx ExoForms outperformed traditional rock breakwaters during hurricane conditions.

“Bringing in innovative voices like Natrx is part of our mission to advance resilient, equitable, and nature-positive solutions for Jamaica Bay and the Rockaway region,” said Terri Carta, Executive Director of JBRPC. “As the world is increasingly challenged by rising sea levels and storms, we are seeking solutions that can be implemented quickly and maximize our limited resources.”

With over 80 commercial installations across the globe, Natrx’s approach is helping redefine the future of coastal protection, particularly in vulnerable and heavily built environments like Jamaica Bay.

The “Innovation and Action” event marked the beginning of a year-long series of State of the Bay activities leading up to a 2026 Jamaica Bay decadal report. Other participants included Pliant Energy Systems, NYC Parks, NYS DEC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and local academic researchers, all focused on addressing flood control, water quality, habitat restoration, and access to nature.

For more details on the event program and diverse set of 17 speakers across public agencies, private technology companies, community advocacy, academia and non-profit organizations are available at //JBRPC.org/stateofthebay.

To learn more about Natrx visit www.natrx.io.

About Natrx

Natrx applies its proprietary, nature-based technologies to address coastal resilience, habitat restoration, and asset protection challenges. The company’s solutions promote balance between the natural and built worlds to deliver a new standard for sustainable resilience and positive economic impact. Natrx solutions are designed for the performance requirements of large-scale public and private asset owners and are recognized for delivering real-world results. For more information, visit: www.natrx.io .

About Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy

Jamaica Bay is New York City’s largest and most ecologically productive open space — an unparalleled oasis of nature covering 44 square miles of open water, tidal wetlands, and coastal parklands altogether twice the size of Manhattan — that directly serves more than 1 million New Yorkers who live in adjacent neighborhoods and more than 3 million who live within its catchment area in southeastern Brooklyn and Queens.