On August 13, Palette Northshore celebrated its grand opening at 201 Holiday Boulevard in Covington’s Holiday Square.

According to Palette’s Chief Experience Officer Amanda Delaup, Palette Northshore represents the first space of its kind in the area that is designed specifically to help local businesses and entrepreneurs thrive.

Palette aims to create a true entrepreneurial ecosystem. Programming initiatives include “Pitch it at Palette,” a partnership with MC Bank that challenges nonprofits to collaborate on solving community needs for substantial funding opportunities.

Palette came about through an unlikely convergence of like-minded individuals, each bringing their own piece to what would become a transformative vision for the Northshore. Catherine Hover, a New Orleans native who started Palette as a women’s co-working space in Upstate New York, wanted to bring the concept back to her home region. Through GNO, Inc., she connected with local business leaders Marty Meyer, Bradley Cook and Rory Gallardo.

“Ultimately, it was this collision of multiple people attempting to do similar endeavors, and each was willing to lean on the other to create a reimagined idea for co-working,” said Gallardo, CEO at The Galla Group and now a co-owner at Palette.

Rather than simply providing space for entrepreneurs, Gallardo found himself becoming part of the driving engine and vision for what the group believes will become a major accelerator for business development on the Northshore.

To create this entrepreneurial hub, the four founders aimed to blend co-working, community and business development. Their shared vision came to life through a comprehensive renovation of space within The Holiday Square business plaza on Highway 190 in Covington — a location chosen for its position in the heart of the Northshore.

What began as an empty suite has been completely transformed through an extensive renovation process between December 2024 and July 2025. The project required significant structural changes, including moving walls, installing a 20-foot I-beam to open up the co-working area and combining four separate suites into a single, cohesive 5,400-square-foot space.

The renovation also included new plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems, along with the conversion of existing offices into a conference room and large education space.

Working with Greenleaf Architects, the team created a space that balances functionality with flexibility.

“The design strikes a balance between functionality and flexibility,” Delaup noted. “It not only supports the needs of our members for daily work and connection but also seamlessly adapts to accommodate a wide range of events and gatherings.”

The design philosophy behind Palette centers on creating a vibrant, modern and intentionally dynamic environment that reflects the energy of an entrepreneurial hub. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, while arched doorways and glass walls help define distinct zones — all while maintaining an open, connected feel.

In addition to an open coworking area, the space includes private single offices, shared desk spaces, a classroom available for training and local business rentals, and a fully equipped conference room. One notable feature is a podcast studio, created in partnership with Lettuce Media to meet the growing industry demand for podcast production among entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the furnishings combine cozy lounge seating, high-top tables and collaborative work areas, allowing for both casual conversations and focused productivity. The design maintains cohesion while offering diversity in work environments, with a focus on creating a welcoming atmosphere for both daily use and community events.

The space will feature rotating art installations from local artists, giving them opportunities to display and sell their work within the community. Like many renovation projects, Palette faced unexpected challenges that required creative problem-solving.

“Renovation projects often come with more unexpected challenges than new construction,” Delaup explained. Once construction began, the team encountered several unforeseen structural issues that required quick thinking and adaptive solutions.

“The beam in the working space required us to redesign where the support footing would go,” said Gallardo. “We had to completely reroute the roof drains that come down from the roof into subfloor drains.” The electrical system presented another challenge, requiring electricians to build a new meter box to avoid months of delays.

The landscaping was equally ambitious. Here Keith Morel with Pure Drainage rebuilt subsurface drains for the entire property, installed new electrical and sprinkler systems, and laid pavers over mature garden beds with 30-year-old root systems that had to be removed.

With approximately 50 entrepreneurs using or committed to the space within less than a few months of opening, Palette is positioned to become more than just a coworking facility.

“We are a community first and foremost,” said Gallardo, “and we hope that what we build empowers our members and our community to engage with one another in positive ways.”

Palette

201 Holiday Blvd. Suite 200

Covington // 985-400-7300 // palettenorthshore.com

FB: @palettenorthshore // IG: @palettenorthshore

Quick Look

Number of Years in Operation: 1

Style of Architecture: Modern

Square Footage: 5,400

Number of Employees: 1

Person in Charge: Amanda Delaup, CEO

Architecture: Greenleaf Architects

Interior Décor: Southern Interior Solutions

Art & Furnishings: Spaces That Work (SIS)