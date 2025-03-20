National WWII Museum to Recognize Honorees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum, Tripadvisor’s #1 New Orleans attraction, will celebrate 17 real-life wartime “Rosie the Riveters” and three “Rosie Volunteers” who have received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor Congress can bestow, during a ceremony on March 21, National Rosie the Riveter Day.

During World War II, millions of American women on the Home Front answered the call to join the wartime workforce, many for the first time, as job opportunities in the defense industry that had traditionally belonged only to men opened to women.

By taking on new roles, these women — known as Rosie the Riveters — helped produce critical supplies, support the Allied fighting forces, and reshape American society. Other women, known as Rosie Volunteers, dedicated much time to collecting scrap metal and other materials, growing Victory Gardens, or working for the Red Cross or USO.

Today, Rosie the Riveter is one of the most popular and enduring symbols of the WWII era, representing the women whose contributions paved the way for future generations. In Dec. 2020, the Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act was signed into law in recognition of their dedicated service during the war.

These 20 members of the WWII generation will be traveling to the Museum through the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Soaring Valor program.

Students of Academy of the Sacred Heart New Orleans will serve as companions to these Rosies during their visit. The program started in 2015 to bring WWII veterans to the museum built in their honor and help educate people around the country, especially the younger generations, on the importance of service, sacrifice and defending our nation. Learn more here.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the oldest and highest civilian award in the United States. The award has been issued since the Revolutionary War and seeks to honor those whose achievements have had an impact on American history and culture.

The Rosies will be touring the Museum throughout the day on March 21. The Commemoration event will take place on March 21 at 5:00 p.m. at the National WWII Museum.

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn.

Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America’s National WWII Museum, the institution celebrates the American spirit, teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. For more information on Tripadvisor’s #1 New Orleans attraction, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit here.