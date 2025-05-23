National WWII Museum Commemorates Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum will host its annual Memorial Day Commemoration on May 26 at 11:00 a.m. in remembrance of military personnel who lost their lives in service to their country. The commemoration will feature performances by the Victory Belles and the American Legion Post 377 band; a POW/MIA Missing Man Table ceremony performed by the Civil Air Patrol – Louisiana Wing; and remarks from Gold Star Family Member Gail Joyce.

Gold Star Families are those who have lost loved ones while they were serving in the US military. Joyce’s son, US Army Sergeant James Casey Joyce, was killed during the Battle of Mogadishu (Black Hawk Down) in the Somali Civil War. Her husband, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Larry E. Joyce, died of the effects of Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War.

Current servicemembers and their families can enjoy free admission to the Museum through Labor Day thanks to the Blue Star Museums program. Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America, offering free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve.

The event will take place at The National WWII Museum, US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center, 945 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130. It will also be available online via The National WWII Museum’s Website.

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn.

Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America’s National WWII Museum, the institution celebrates the American spirit, teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. For more information on Tripadvisor’s #1 New Orleans attraction, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit the National WWII Museum.