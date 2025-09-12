National Rural Water Association Draws 2,000 Attendees

NEW ORLEANS – The 43rd annual WaterPro Conference, hosted by the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), will take place Sept. 15–17 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Billed as the “Water and Wastewater Industry Event of the Year,” the conference is expected to draw more than 2,000 participants and 120 exhibitors from across the United States and Puerto Rico. Attendees will include system operators, board members, government officials, and State Rural Water Association staff, gathering for three days of education, networking, and innovation.

This year’s program will feature more than 70 educational sessions on topics such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) treatment—addressing so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water; Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance—federal regulations requiring stricter oversight of lead pipes; microplastics, or tiny plastic particles increasingly found in water sources; effective communications with the public; board leadership; and more.

The agenda also includes keynote presentations by:

Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox County, Tennessee;

Karl Elmshaeuser, Administrator for USDA’s Rural Utilities Service; and

EPA water leaders Peggy Browne, Jennifer McLain, and Andrew Sawyers, Ph.D.

A highlight of the conference will be the sixth annual Women in Rural Water Luncheon, featuring Vallie Collins, a survivor of the “Miracle on the Hudson” plane landing, who will share her story of resilience and inspiration.

In addition, NRWA will announce the results of its nationwide Rural Water Strong campaign, which secured more than 8,900 pledges from all 50 states and Puerto Rico in support of preserving USDA Rural Development Water and Environmental Programs.

The association will also present the 2025 State Rural Water Association Awards of Excellence, recognizing outstanding contributions in training, technical assistance, and legislative initiatives.

While the majority of events are designed for industry professionals, limited single-day registrations will be available onsite for $225. Public highlights include:

Exhibit Hall Extravaganza & WaterPro Feud Game Show – Sept. 15, 4–6 p.m.

Ultimate Meter Challenge Finals – Sept. 16, 10:45 a.m.

WHEN

Sept. 15–17, 2025

WHERE

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70130