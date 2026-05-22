National Maritime Day Showcases St. Bernard Economy

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. – In recognition of National Maritime Day on May 22, the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) is recognizing the maritime industry and the important role it plays in supporting jobs, infrastructure, local businesses, and long-term economic opportunity throughout St. Bernard Parish.

For generations, the maritime industry has helped shape the economy of Southeast Louisiana. From cargo transportation and logistics to shipbuilding, manufacturing, energy, and port operations, maritime commerce remains one of the region’s most important economic drivers. Louisiana’s strategic location along the Mississippi River and Gulf Coast continues to position the state as a national leader in domestic and international trade.

At the center of St. Bernard Parish’s maritime economy is the St. Bernard Port, Harbor & Terminal District, located just five miles downriver from downtown New Orleans. The port serves as a major economic engine for the parish and currently supports approximately 18% of jobs in St. Bernard Parish through its operations and related industries.

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Port Operations and Economic Impact

The port’s facilities include the Arabi and Chalmette terminals, along with midstream mooring facilities in Chalmette and Meraux, supporting a wide range of cargo, industrial, and logistics activity throughout the region. Associated Terminals serves as the exclusive operator of the St. Bernard Port’s marine facilities, managing cargo handling operations and providing services that connect maritime shipping with rail and truck transportation networks. The port’s strategic location and multimodal capabilities allow businesses to efficiently move bulk, break-bulk, and project cargo throughout the region and across the country.

According to a recent economic impact assessment, the St. Bernard Port directly supports 1,415 jobs and generates approximately $183.2 million in economic output. When accounting for indirect and induced impacts, the port’s total statewide economic footprint grows to an estimated 2,267 jobs, $201.7 million in labor income, $237.2 million in GDP, and $332 million in total economic output.

Over the past decade, the port has handled more than 80.5 million tons of cargo. In 2025 alone, the port handled more than 6.6 million short tons, including metallic ores, minerals, and grain-related shipments that help support supply chains and industrial operations across Louisiana and beyond. A major recent infrastructure milestone was the completion of the $38 million Chalmette Slip reconstruction project, restoring a critical access channel between the Mississippi River and local industrial facilities.

While much of the maritime industry operates behind the scenes, its impact is felt throughout St. Bernard Parish every day. From family-supporting jobs and workforce opportunities to infrastructure investment and public services supported through tax revenue, the industry plays a major role in the parish’s long-term economic strength and quality of life.

The maritime sector supports careers in cargo handling, logistics, warehousing, vessel operations, marine services, and industrial support, creating opportunities for residents to build long-term careers close to home. Maritime and port-related businesses also generate significant tax revenue that supports schools, public safety, infrastructure, and other essential parish services.

The industry also supports a broader network of local businesses, contractors, suppliers, transportation providers, and service companies that help keep the regional economy moving. Services such as warehousing, transloading, processing, and multimodal transportation continue to create opportunities throughout the parish economy and support the efficient movement of goods between maritime, rail, and trucking networks.

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St. Bernard Parish – Building the Maritime Workforce Pipeline

Workforce development remains an important part of supporting the future of the maritime sector. Nunez Community College, located in Chalmette, has developed training and educational programs that help prepare residents for careers in maritime, logistics, and industrial industries. Nunez was also selected as one of only six colleges across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama to help lead the Gulf Coast Maritime Workforce Imperative, an initiative responding to projections of approximately 75,000 new shipbuilding and naval defense jobs expected across the Gulf Coast region by 2028.

Supporting the maritime industry means supporting one of St. Bernard Parish’s strongest long-term economic advantages. The parish’s location along the lower Mississippi River, combined with access to rail, highways, and global shipping routes, continues to create opportunities for investment, business growth, and workforce expansion throughout the region. Within a 750-mile radius of the St. Bernard Port are more than 125 metropolitan areas representing over 100 million consumers, positioning the parish as an important hub for trade and logistics activity. Supporting the maritime and port industry means supporting one of the industries that has helped sustain St. Bernard Parish for generations.

“Maritime Month and Maritime Day are dedicated to the hard-working men and women who keep the maritime industry going.” Said Lauren Maupin, Director of Public Relations at the St. Bernard Port Harbor and Terminal District. “As we celebrate America turning 250, we also reflect that America was built by those who had to cross oceans, navigate rivers, and connect communities — Maritime Day honors that enduring legacy.”

Through strategic partnerships, infrastructure advocacy, workforce initiatives, and business support efforts, SBEDF remains committed to strengthening the industries that continue to move St. Bernard Parish forward.