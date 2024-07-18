Login
Nonprofit

National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana New Board Members

July 18, 2024

NEW ORLEANS – The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana has appointed four new board members and has named a new medical advisory board president. The foundation also has selected a new board secretary and treasurer. 

The newly appointed members are Annette Ledet Dillon, Jennifer Manning, Pesh Patel and Walter F. Wright. Brooks Robey is the medical advisory board president. Anil Paramesh is the newly appointed treasurer, and Michele Prattini is the new secretary.

The foundation’s board of directors oversees initiatives and programs to ensure the success of its mission to prevent kidney disease, provide health equity, and increase the availability of organs for all patients. 

A spokesperson said the foundation “thanks outgoing board members for their dedicated service and welcomes the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that new members bring to the organization.”

