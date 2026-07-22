National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana Names 5 to Board

NEW ORLEANS — The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFL) has elected five new members to its Board of Directors and appointed four officers, expanding the leadership team that helps guide the organization’s statewide patient services, education and advocacy efforts.

The nonprofit said its board provides leadership and strategic direction for programs and services while promoting health equity, improving access to healthcare and supporting living kidney donation across Louisiana.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, one in three U.S. adults is at risk for kidney disease, although many people are unaware they have it because the disease often has no symptoms in its early stages.

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National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana New Board of Directors and Officers

The newly elected board members and officers are:

Erwin Aguilar, PharmD

Arzu Hatipoglu, MD

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R. Brooks Robey, MD – Chair, Medical Advisory Board

April Sallier

Valarie Schmale

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Quynh-Tram Tran

Claire Lee Rea, RN, BSN – Treasurer

Elaine Robinson, RN – Secretary

Michael P. Wright – President

The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana provides patient and community services, public and professional education, legislative advocacy and support for kidney research throughout the state. The organization works with patients, healthcare providers and community partners to improve prevention, early detection and access to treatment and kidney transplantation.