National Kidney Foundation of La. Welcomes 3 to Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFL) has announced the election of three distinguished individuals to its Board of Directors and a new Board of Directors President. These new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization, enhancing the Foundation’s commitment to advancing kidney health and improving the lives of those affected by kidney disease. The newly elected members are:

Claire Lee Rea, Registered Nurse, Clinical Manager

Elaine Robinson, Registered Nurse

Michael Wright, Healthcare Executive – newly appointed President to NKFL’s Board of Directors

The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana’s Board of Directors provides the leadership and insight that guides our programs, champions health equity, and promotes access to healthcare and organ donation across the state.

Kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death in the U.S., causing more deaths than breast and prostate cancer each year. More than 100,000 Americans are currently on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant, more than 89,000 need a kidney, but only 17,000 people receive a transplant each year.

Every day, 17 people die waiting for a kidney. In Louisiana, over 2,000 individuals are waiting for a lifesaving kidney transplant. Many of these people will not receive a transplant because of a shortage of organ donations. Living organ donors help others by giving them a second chance at life.

About the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation.

The NKFL provides vital patient and community services, conducts extensive public and professional education, advocates for patients through legislative action, and supports local kidney research to identify new treatments.

The NKFL relies on individual and corporate donations, business partnerships, foundation and government grants, and revenue from special events. More than 81 cents of each dollar donated to the NKFL goes directly to support its programs and services. For more information, please visit www.kidneyla.org