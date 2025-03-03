National Insurance Defense Firm Expands to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – National insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced the opening of its New Orleans office, marking its formal entry into Louisiana. According to Tyson & Mendes, the move reinforces the firm’s commitment to “combating Nuclear Verdicts® in the nation’s most challenging jurisdictions”.

Nuclear verdicts refer to exceptionally large jury awards, typically in civil lawsuits, that far exceed what might be considered reasonable compensation. These verdicts often amount to tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars and are usually driven by factors such as juror outrage, punitive damages, or a desire to punish defendants (usually corporations or insurers) for perceived wrongdoing.

“New Orleans has long been recognized as a jurisdiction prone to delivering Nuclear Verdicts® and posing immense risk to corporate defendants,” said Robert Tyson, founding partner. “Our clients face unique risks here, and opening this office ensures we are strategically positioned to deliver the same exceptional representation they expect from Tyson & Mendes, even in the most difficult venues.”

- Sponsors -

According to Tyson & Mendes, Louisiana presents distinct challenges for insurance defense practitioners. “The state is notorious for its complex legal landscape and plaintiff-friendly courts, making it a key jurisdiction for insurance companies and corporations seeking strong defense counsel,” they said. “Tyson & Mendes’ expansion into New Orleans addresses a critical need for top-tier representation in the region.”

Based in San Diego, Tyson & Mendes now has 27 offices in 23 states nationwide with around in 229 lawyers. The opening of the New Orleans office reflects Tyson & Mendes’ strategic growth trajectory which has included the recent opening of offices in other high-risk jurisdictions across the country. Since 2023, Tyson & Mendes has opened offices in Jacksonville (FL), San Antonio, Philadelphia, Sacramento, and Atlanta.

The New Orleans office is led by Managing Partner Lara DiCristina, who, according to Tyson & Mendes, is a distinguished trial attorney with a “stellar record in high-exposure litigation”. The firm says Ms. DiCristina is known for her strategic approach and courtroom excellence and “brings deep expertise in complex insurance defense matters and an intimate familiarity with the nuances of practice in Louisiana, making her the ideal leader for the firm’s expansion into the state.”

“The legal environment in Louisiana is unique, and demands a tailored, proactive approach to defense strategy,” said Ms. DiCristina. “I am excited to bring Tyson & Mendes’ proven method to the region, helping clients navigate these challenges and defend against Nuclear Verdicts®.”

Law360, a leading legal news service based in New York City and operated by Portfolio Media, Inc., a subsidiary of LexisNexis, has recognized Tyson & Mendes for its strong female representation. In 2022, the firm was honored as the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership. Tyson & Mendes says this recognition highlights the firm’s commitment to advancing women in leadership, as exemplified by Ms. DiCristina joining the firm’s growing number of female leaders.

The last nine Tyson & Mendes offices have opened under female leadership, and 50% of its Regional Managing Partners are women.

- Sponsors -

Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm says it is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

“Nuclear Verdicts” represent a significant financial risk to insurance companies and pose a threat to their policyholders due to increased premiums and loss of business viability. Firms specializing in defending insurers and their clients against substantial liability claims work to identify cases where nuclear verdicts are likely, develop strategies to mitigate exposure, generally support legislative efforts to impose caps on damages, and assist insurers to determine when to settle a case versus when to take it to trial.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.