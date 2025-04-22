National Healthcare Company Partners with Local Rehab Centers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vizion Health, LLC, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare management company, has formalized a partnership with the TASS (Together Achieving Self Sufficiency) Stroke and Brain Injury Rehab Center in Covington and the TASS (Together Achieving Self Sufficiency) Stroke and Brain Injury Rehab Center in Ponchatoula, expanding its presence in Louisiana.

Both of the TASS facilities in Covington and Ponchatoula are CARF-accredited residential centers providing individualized rehabilitation programs for adults with acquired brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, or similar neurological impairments.​

“Myself and my colleagues at Vizion are eager to begin working with Suzanne Lentz (CEO of TASS Stroke and Brain Injury Rehab Center) and her extraordinary team at TASS Covington,” said Mark Schneider, CEO of Vizion Health. “We are grateful that this program extends the reach of our Traumatic Brain Injury network to those struggling with TBIs.”​

TASS Covington, established in 2021, and TASS Ponchatoula, established in 2011, join Vizion’s TBI portfolio with both facilities focused on personalized treatment plans that consider each client’s pre-injury functional activities to promote long-term success and independence.​

In addition to the TASS centers, Vizion Health’s TBI network includes Brookhaven Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, recognized as the first U.S. hospital to offer specialized treatment for traumatic brain injuries since its opening in 1991, and Community NeuroRehab in Iowa, a CARF-accredited community-based step-down program for long-term TBI patients.​

Vizion Health also operates several other facilities: Willow Crest Hospital, a 50-bed acute care psychiatric hospital, and Moccasin Bend Ranch, a 28-bed residential treatment center for children and adolescents with mental health issues, both located in Miami, Oklahoma; Shoreline Treatment Center in Taft, Texas, a 91-bed addiction treatment center for adolescents; and Red River Academy in Norman, Oklahoma, a 56-bed residential treatment center providing mental health services to adolescents.​

With over 110 years of combined hospital and facility management experience, Vizion Health’s corporate team aims to enhance the services provided at the Covington and Ponchatoula Stroke and Brain Injury Rehab Centers.​

About Vizion Health

Vizion Health, LLC offers deep experience partnering with investors, lenders and management teams to improve clinical and financial performance. From turnkey start-up of new facilities to invigorating under-performing programs, Vizion is the leader in behavioral healthcare management and operations. They have spent years adding value to dozens of behavioral healthcare organizations across the U.S.