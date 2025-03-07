National Demolition Association Expo Kicks Off in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The National Demolition Association (NDA) Annual Convention & Expo has officially broken ground in New Orleans, bringing together over 1,000 demolition professionals at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Known as “Demolition New Orleans,” the event is running from March 5 to 8 and offers a dynamic platform for industry experts to explore the latest advancements, engage in professional development, and foster key business connections.

According to New Orleans & Company, the action-packed event kicked into high gear with a highly anticipated Live DEMOlition Event® at NOLA Motorsports Park. Cutting-edge demolition equipment and technology were showcased in real-world, hands-on demonstrations. There were skill challenges, providing attendees with an up-close look at the industry’s newest innovations.

As part of NDA’s commitment to workforce development, personal protective equipment (PPE) used during the event will be donated to local vocational programs, including BuildStrong Academy – Greater New Orleans and Northshore Technical Community College, supporting the next generation of skilled workers.

Event Highlights

Expo Hall: Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 7, featuring a comprehensive display of products and services tailored for demolition professionals.

Educational Sessions: Covering key topics such as maximizing scrap value, navigating environmental challenges, and understanding OSHA regulations.

Networking Opportunities: Events like the Cornhole Tournament and the Big Easy Bash provide informal settings to foster industry connections.

The NDA Annual Convention & Expo is a pivotal event where “tradition meets transformation”, business grows, and industry professionals come together to shape the future of demolition.

New Orleans & Company extended a special thanks to the New Orleans Convention Sales Team for securing another high-impact event for the city.

Future NDA Convention Locations – Demolition Phoenix 2026: February 4-7, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

About the National Demolition Association

For demolition and wrecking companies of all sizes that want to grow their business and remain profitable, in addition to scrap, recycling, and abatement companies, the National Demolition Association (NDA) is the leading professional community that provides education, training, resources, events, advocacy, and connections so they can pave the way toward a reimagined, reinvented future.

As the leading professional community for the demolition industry, NDA empowers our members to succeed and deliver work safely and profitably. We provide companies of all sizes, and the demolition industry overall, with the resources necessary to lead the way in environmental stewardship, safety, education, professional competency, and government advocacy.

From structural demolition and dismantlement to industrial recovery and C+D recycling, from specialized rigging and landfilling to insurance services and equipment manufacturing, from general contracting and architectural salvage to facilities decontamination, asbestos abatement, and nuclear decommissioning, the demolition process involves extensive products and services to meet the needs of our clients and the community.

We respond to disasters as emergency support personnel, remediate Brownfields and Superfund sites, provide the scrap industry with their feedstock, process a large quantity of our waste stream for reuse, and recycle our nation’s most valuable resource: our land.