National African American Insurance Association Announces 2024 National Conference in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) is thrilled to host its sold out 2024 National Conference at the New Orleans Marriott from Sept. 17-19 bringing more than a thousand registrants to the city. Now in its 27th year, NAAIA’s National Conference continues to be the premier event for African Americans in insurance, risk management, and adjacent fields to build relationships, network and gain invaluable industry experience.

“New Orleans is a city rich in culture and history, making it an ideal backdrop for our largest conference yet,” says D’Jenique Inge, NAAIA’s Director of Marketing and Brand Engagement, in a press release. “We are excited to bring our community together in such a vibrant location.”

The insurance industry is increasingly focused on climate change, with natural disaster-related claims rising by 45% over the last decade. As New Orleans and surrounding cities brace for what the NOAA has said will be an above average hurricane season, this conference offers attendees an opportunity to gain valuable tips to improve home safety to reduce insurance costs, leverage policy discounts and incentives and understand and manage risk factors impacting their high premiums.

Conference Highlights Are Set to Include:

Main Stage Plenaries: Industry keynotes and panel discussions on emerging trends featuring dynamic speakers.

Highly-Interactive Workshops: Led by NAAIA leaders, partners, and relevant experts, focusing on professional development and industry insights.

Specialized Networking Opportunities: Designed for relationship-building, mentoring, and collaboration among attendees.

Annual Gala: Celebrating leadership award winners and lifetime achievement award recipients.

Two-Day Career Fair and Expo: Open to the public, featuring over 50 exhibitors. Attendees are encouraged to register to attend and engage with potential employers, participate in TED Talk-style presentations, and visit our headshot studio to enhance their professional profiles.

The insurance industry employs more than 2.8 million people in the U.S., with roles ranging from underwriting and claims to actuarial science and regulatory affairs. This year, the career fair and expo will be open to job seekers of all levels in the community, providing an exceptional opportunity to connect with top employers and industry leaders.

“We aim to create a dynamic and inclusive environment where all attendees can thrive,” adds Inge. “Our focus is on providing the resources and opportunities that our members need to succeed.”