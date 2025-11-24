Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Nasdaq Report Ranks New Orleans in Top 20 Entrepreneurial Regions

November 24, 2025   |By
Nasdaq Report Ranks New Orleans in Top 20 Entrepreneurial Regions
Nasdaq Report Ranks New Orleans in Top 20 Entrepreneurial Regions. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans has been named one of the top 20 entrepreneurial regions in the United States, ranking No. 14 in a new national analysis of high-growth startup ecosystems released by JPMorganChase and the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center. The 2025 report, “Advancing Regional Innovation Economies – Mapping the Momentum of America’s Top Entrepreneurial Regions,”

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter