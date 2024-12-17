NASA’s Stennis Space Center Recaps 2024 Progress; Watch the Recap Now

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (press release) — The Stennis Space Center, NASA’s primary rocket propulsion test site, reached several milestones in 2024 in the areas of propulsion testing, autonomous systems, range operations, community outreach and STEM engagement. NASA Stennis, located near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, advances the exploration and commercialization of space and serves as an aerospace and technology hub for the nation and the world.

“So much of NASA runs through Stennis,” said Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator. “It is where we hone new and exciting capabilities in aerospace, technology, and deep space exploration.”

In the area of propulsion activity, the NASA Stennis test team successfully completed its final RS-25 engine certification test series in April 2024. The mission-critical series verified engine upgrades designed to enhance efficiency and reliability for future Space Launch System missions.

NASA’s Artemis Generation program with commercial and international partners, also made significant progress in its endeavor to explore the Moon for scientific discovery, technology advancement, for ways to establish a long-term presence on the Moon, and to advance human missions to Mars. Crews completed a safe lift and installation of the interstage simulator component needed for future testing of NASA’s Thad Cochran Test Stand which supports single-engine and rocket stage testing. The component helps protect the upper stage during Artemis launches. This milestone helps support NASA’s goal of returning humans to the Moon and paving the way for future Mars exploration through Artemis missions. Key elements for Artemis, such as the Space Launch System (SLS) core stage and Orion spacecraft, are being assembled at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, where critical hardware for these missions is produced. This milestone helps support NASA’s goal of returning humans to the Moon and paving the way for future Mars exploration through Artemis missions.

NASA Stennis, the nation’s largest multiuser propulsion test site, promotes the growth of the commercial space market by working with aerospace companies to support their testing needs. Rocket Lab, one of the NASA Stennis commercial tenants, completed a successful hot-fire test of its Archimedes engine in 2024. Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company that delivers launch services, spacecraft design and manufacturing, satellite components, and flight software. Other companies utilizing the NASA Stennis Space Center include Boeing, Blue Origin, Evolution Space, Launcher (a Vast company), Relativity Space, Rocket Lab and Rolls-Royce.

In June, 2024, NASA Stennis and Roll-Royce broke ground for a test pad to conduct hydrogen testing for the Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 engine which helps power the Bombardier Global 5500 and 6500 aircraft.

In addition, members of the NASA Stennis Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications (ASTRA) team managing the on-orbit payload mission, launched the Sidus Space LizzieSat-1 small satellite in March 2024 helping the team to meet its primary objective for the satellite’s four-year mission. In July, NASA Stennis and Sidus Space Inc. announced primary mission success for the center’s historic in-space mission, an autonomous systems payload aboard an orbiting satellite. Sidus Space is responsible for all LS-1 mission operations, including launch and satellite activation, which allowed the NASA Stennis ASTRA team to complete its primary mission objectives. NASA Stennis announced in September it will continue the center’s in-space autonomous systems payload mission through a follow-on agreement with Sidus Space Inc.

In terms of range operations milestones, NASA Stennis signed an agreement in 2024 with Skydweller Aero Inc. to operate its solar-powered autonomous aircraft in the NASA Stennis site’s restricted airspace resulting in two successful test excursions totaling 16 and 22.5 hours of flight. The agreement marked the first Reimbursable Space Act agreement between NASA Stennis and a commercial company to utilize its unique capabilities to support the testing and operation of uncrewed systems.

The NASA Stennis Space Center also participated in a variety of outreach activities including exhibits at the Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show in November 2024. NASA’s exhibits honored the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing and showcased NASA’s mission to inspire the world through discovery.

The NASA ASTRO CAMP® Community Partners program surpassed previous milestones in 2024 by partnering with 373 community sites, including 50 outside the United States, to inspire youth, families, and educators. NASA Stennis also supported science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) engagement by joining with NASA’s Robotics Alliance Project and co-sponsor Mississippi Power to support the second annual For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics Magnolia Regional Competition in Laurel, Mississippi. The event attracted 37 high school teams from eight states and one from Mexico.

The center also supported NASA 2024 total solar eclipse activities and hosted exhibits at events such as the 51st Annual Bayou Classic and the Essence Fest in New Orleans.

“These highlights are just a small snapshot of 2024 at NASA Stennis that show the future is bright,” said John Bailey, the new NASA Stennis Director. “Together, with the Artemis Generation leading the way, we are returning to the Moon. Together, we are a part of something great.”

In 2024, Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, appointed John Bailey as Director of NASA Stennis and Christine Powell as the first woman to serve as the NASA Stennis Deputy Director.