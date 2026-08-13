NASA Stennis Honors 8 With Silver Snoopy Awards

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms. — Eight employees at NASA Stennis Space Center, including three with ties to the New Orleans area, received the agency’s prestigious Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy Award during a ceremony Aug. 11.

Their efforts contribute to the mission at the nation’s largest propulsion test site, which supports both NASA’s return to the Moon through the Artemis program and a range of commercial aerospace companies.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann presented the Silver Snoopy awards to the employees. Mann became an astronaut in 2013 as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class. In 2022, she launched to the International Space Station as the commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew 5 mission. The crew spent 157 days in orbit and supported hundreds of experiments that advanced human spaceflight and benefited life on Earth. Mann executed two spacewalks, conducting upgrades to the space station’s solar arrays, totaling 14 hours, 2 minutes.

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NASA Stennis Director Christine Powell speaks during the Silver Snoopy Award ceremony on Aug. 11 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Photo Credit: NASA/Chris Russell.

The Silver Snoopy Award is named for the sterling silver Snoopy pin presented to recipients. Snoopy has served as a symbol of NASA’s human spaceflight safety program since the Apollo era, and astronauts personally present the award to employees whose work contributes to flight safety and mission success.

In addition to the award, Mann also presented each recipient with a Silver Snoopy lapel pin flown aboard NASA’s Endeavour space shuttle on the STS-118 mission to the International Space Station in August 2007.

NASA Stennis Space Center Employees Honored

The 8 NASA Stennis Space Center Employees honored with the Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy award were:

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Alicia Bartee from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Bartee, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, is the lead accountant for accounts payable for NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center. During the October 2025 lapse in appropriations, she managed the processing of over 7,200 vendor disbursements and travel voucher reimbursements. She also coordinated the NASA Shared Services Center’s response regarding agency-level compliance for NASA vendor contracts and payments.

from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Bartee, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, is the lead accountant for accounts payable for NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center. During the October 2025 lapse in appropriations, she managed the processing of over 7,200 vendor disbursements and travel voucher reimbursements. She also coordinated the NASA Shared Services Center’s response regarding agency-level compliance for NASA vendor contracts and payments. James Cain is recognized for his work supporting the High Pressure Gas Facility as lead mechanical technician with Sierra Lobo, where he helped ensure the success of human spaceflight and commercial rocket propulsion testing. NASA hired Cain as a civil servant earlier this summer as part of the agency’s workforce directive to restore core competencies.

is recognized for his work supporting the High Pressure Gas Facility as lead mechanical technician with Sierra Lobo, where he helped ensure the success of human spaceflight and commercial rocket propulsion testing. NASA hired Cain as a civil servant earlier this summer as part of the agency’s workforce directive to restore core competencies. Stacey Goodloe from Canton, Mississippi. Goodloe, a resident of Hancock County, Mississippi, is an accounts management analyst for NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center. She is recognized for her leadership and contributions as the enterprise product manager for NASA’s Enterprise ServiceNow Platform. Her efforts have delivered measurable efficiency gains and improved customer experience that benefits all NASA programs.

from Canton, Mississippi. Goodloe, a resident of Hancock County, Mississippi, is an accounts management analyst for NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center. She is recognized for her leadership and contributions as the enterprise product manager for NASA’s Enterprise ServiceNow Platform. Her efforts have delivered measurable efficiency gains and improved customer experience that benefits all NASA programs. Felisha Jarrell from Picayune, Mississippi. Jarrell is a lab metrologist with Cayuse Federal Services (formerly Aluttiq Essential Services). She is recognized for her leadership and dedication in successfully relocating approximately 3,500 critical test instruments to ensure continuous readiness for NASA’s human spaceflight programs. Through meticulous asset management and process improvements, she has significantly reduced operational risks, enhanced efficiency, and directly supported both mission success and astronaut safety.

from Picayune, Mississippi. Jarrell is a lab metrologist with Cayuse Federal Services (formerly Aluttiq Essential Services). She is recognized for her leadership and dedication in successfully relocating approximately 3,500 critical test instruments to ensure continuous readiness for NASA’s human spaceflight programs. Through meticulous asset management and process improvements, she has significantly reduced operational risks, enhanced efficiency, and directly supported both mission success and astronaut safety. Kenneth McCormack from Slidell, Louisiana. McCormack is the innovations champion for Nova Space Solutions. He is recognized for his instrumental work in developing and optimizing software power platforms that have produced significant cost savings and avoidance. His contributions began under the Synergy-Achieving Consolidated Operations and Maintenance contract and continue under the Consolidated Operations, Services, and Maintenance Infrastructure Contract.

from Slidell, Louisiana. McCormack is the innovations champion for Nova Space Solutions. He is recognized for his instrumental work in developing and optimizing software power platforms that have produced significant cost savings and avoidance. His contributions began under the Synergy-Achieving Consolidated Operations and Maintenance contract and continue under the Consolidated Operations, Services, and Maintenance Infrastructure Contract. Huy Nguyen from New Orleans. Nguyen is a NASA controls engineer that has demonstrated an exceptional level of technical expertise and work ethic. Through his work, Nguyen ensures that propellants, test gases, and other vital support systems are readily available for key agency test programs, as well as for the center’s commercial customers.

from New Orleans. Nguyen is a NASA controls engineer that has demonstrated an exceptional level of technical expertise and work ethic. Through his work, Nguyen ensures that propellants, test gases, and other vital support systems are readily available for key agency test programs, as well as for the center’s commercial customers. Jason Peterson from Pass Christian, Mississippi. Peterson, a resident of Biloxi, Mississippi, is the NASA range and aviation operations manager at NASA Stennis. He is recognized for his commitment, innovation, and leadership in advancing NASA’s human spaceflight program. His work has delivered significant contributions that enhance flight safety, mission success, and operational efficiency within Uncrewed Aircraft Systems operations.

from Pass Christian, Mississippi. Peterson, a resident of Biloxi, Mississippi, is the NASA range and aviation operations manager at NASA Stennis. He is recognized for his commitment, innovation, and leadership in advancing NASA’s human spaceflight program. His work has delivered significant contributions that enhance flight safety, mission success, and operational efficiency within Uncrewed Aircraft Systems operations. Joseph Richard from Metairie, Louisiana. Richard, a resident of Pearl River, Louisiana, is the RS-25 assembly integrator with L3Harris Technologies at NASA Stennis. He is recognized for coordinating resources and aligning priorities to efficiently assemble RS-25 flight engines. This work directly supports the launch of NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket for Artemis missions.

NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program recognizes outstanding job performances and contributions by civil service and contract employees throughout the year and focuses on excellence in quality and safety in support of human spaceflight. The Silver Snoopy Award is the astronauts’ personal award and is presented to less than 1 percent of the total NASA workforce annually. The award is presented by a member of the astronaut corps representing its core principles for outstanding flight safety and mission success.