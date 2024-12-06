NASA Michoud Facility Powers Artemis Mission and Contributes $23.8B to U.S. Economy

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 6, 2024) — As NASA moves closer to its goal of returning humans to the Moon under the Artemis program, one facility in New Orleans is playing a crucial role in making that vision a reality. The Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) is a key site for assembling the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which will be the cornerstone for upcoming Artemis missions, including the Artemis-II and Artemis-III missions. NASA’s recent announcement that the Artemis program will proceed as planned, with an adjusted schedule, has brought renewed attention to the efforts being made by both NASA and its industrial partners across the country to meet the challenges of space exploration. Among those partners is the workforce at MAF, which is tasked with building critical components of the SLS rocket — the launch vehicle that will propel astronauts beyond Earth’s orbit for the first time in over 50 years. At Michoud, the SLS core stage, which is the largest part of the rocket, is being assembled and tested. The facility has a long history of space manufacturing, dating back to the Apollo program, and today, its operations are critical in advancing the Artemis program. The rocket's components are being crafted, welded, and assembled at the facility, and this work will ultimately help NASA achieve its goal of landing astronauts on the Moon by 2027. The SLS is a cutting-edge rocket that will carry the Orion crew vehicle into deep space. Once launched, it will provide the necessary lift to transport astronauts on missions to the Moon, and eventually Mars, as part of NASA’s vision for long-term human exploration beyond Earth. According to the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration (CDSE), which has long supported NASA’s efforts, Artemis is not only an important step for space exploration but also a powerful driver of economic growth. In a recent press release, CDSE praised the Artemis program for generating nearly $24 billion in economic output last year alone, with a significant portion of that impact tied to facilities like Michoud. The impact of the center's operations extends far beyond the confines of the facility itself. The work being done at MAF supports thousands of local jobs and generates millions in economic activity. With the Artemis program poised to continue through the 2020s, the facility’s contributions will only grow, benefiting both the local economy and the broader aerospace industry. Michoud’s contributions are part of a broader effort to ensure that the United States remains at the forefront of space exploration, alongside international partners working together under the Artemis Accords to ensure peaceful and sustainable lunar exploration. As Artemis-II prepares for its historic mission, which will send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over half a century, Michoud’s continued efforts remain a testament to the city’s role in the next chapter of human space exploration. From the first lunar landing in 2024 to eventual missions to Mars, the people of New Orleans, through their work at Michoud, are helping to shape the future of humanity’s journey into the cosmos. As the NASA community anticipates how the Artemis program may evolve under a second Trump administration, there are calls for a shift in focus towards validating the feasibility of a self-sustaining lunar presence. Industry experts, including Brent Sherwood, emphasize the importance of investigating the Moon's South Pole water resources, a key element driving Artemis' promise, but note that the recent cancellation of the VIPER mission hampers progress in this area. While Trump’s first term launched Artemis, much has changed, particularly with Elon Musk’s influence, advocating for cost-cutting measures that could jeopardize the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion crew capsule. Space policy experts suggest that the future of Artemis, including the Gateway lunar space station and international collaboration, remains uncertain, as the Trump administration may prioritize faster, more cost-effective solutions, potentially shifting focus towards Mars. As NASA grapples with these challenges, questions about the long-term sustainability of lunar exploration, and whether commercial or privatized ventures will emerge as viable, loom large, alongside concerns about NASA’s organizational and cultural shifts under Musk’s leadership.