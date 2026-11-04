NAR Conference to Bring 10,000 to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Approximately 10,000 real estate professionals from across the country are expected to gather in New Orleans Nov. 6-8 for NAR NXT, the National Association of REALTORS annual conference, bringing a major industry event to the city with a lineup of national speakers, educational sessions and an expo featuring more than 200 sponsors and exhibitors.

The three-day conference, taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with support from New Orleans & Company, will examine changes shaping the housing market, from emerging real estate technology to investment opportunities.

Among the featured speakers are New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno and Gayle Benson, owner and CEO of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, along with Grammy Award-winning entertainer Reba McEntire and real estate broker and television personality Ryan Serhant.

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Beyond the conference programming, NAR NXT represents another opportunity for New Orleans’ convention and hospitality industries to benefit from thousands of visitors traveling to the city for a national event. According to New Orleans & Company, meetings and conventions generate more than $2 billion in direct spending annually, supporting hotels, restaurants, transportation companies and other local businesses. NAR NXT is part of a busy fall convention season, with 14 major meetings and conferences expected to bring at least 225,000 attendees to New Orleans between September and December.

For the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR), the conference offers an opportunity to connect its local membership with real estate professionals and industry developments from across the country. Founded in 1915, NOMAR serves approximately 6,400 real estate professionals through its association and multiple listing service, providing professional development, advocacy and commercial real estate resources throughout the region.

NOMAR is promoting the conference to its members, with related networking events scheduled around the gathering, including a Young Professionals Network event Nov. 5 and a commercial real estate reception during the conference.

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NAR NXT – National Speakers and Industry Trends

The conference’s programming will combine discussions of the changing real estate industry with perspectives from business, entertainment and sports. Moreno will deliver opening remarks during the Nov. 6 general session, which will also feature a fireside chat with Ryan Serhant, bestselling author and CEO of SERHANT., about strategies for success in real estate.

Gayle Benson, owner and CEO of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, will speak at NXT Fest, the conference’s welcome celebration, while Grammy Award-winning entertainer Reba McEntire will take the stage Nov. 7 to discuss strategy and storytelling.

Technology and investment will also be central themes. John Rogers, chief data and analytics officer at Cotality, will examine how data and artificial intelligence are changing real estate, while former Saints wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Marques Colston will explore the influence of sports and entertainment on commercial real estate investment.

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Beyond the featured speakers, attendees will participate in educational sessions examining developments in the housing market and explore an expo showcasing tools, services and technologies designed for real estate professionals.

A Longstanding Connection to New Orleans

The conference also marks the 25th anniversary of the Realtors Relief Foundation (RRF), highlighting NAR’s history of supporting communities affected by natural disasters and its longstanding relationship with New Orleans.

NAR’s commitment to New Orleans was evident following Hurricane Katrina in August 2005, when the organization moved forward with plans to hold its annual conference and expo in the city rather than relocating the event. The November 2005 conference generated an estimated $34 million in economic impact, according to NAR, helping support the recovery of the city’s convention and tourism industries. The organization also raised and donated $1 million for hurricane relief efforts across Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

The foundation has continued providing housing assistance to families affected by natural disasters, most recently raising $564,000 to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene in September 2024. The foundation works through state and local Realtor associations to help eligible residents with housing expenses, including mortgage payments, temporary housing and essential repairs.

NAR will recognize the foundation’s 25th anniversary during NXT Fest, the conference’s welcome celebration, which is sponsored by Louisiana Realtors and realtor.com.