NANO Marks 25 Years of Growth

Ian and Terri Dreyer. Photo provided by NANO.

NEW ORLEANS — NANO Architecture + Interiors is celebrating 25 years in business, a milestone that reflects the firm’s evolution from a small New Orleans startup into a 20-person architecture and design practice taking on several of Louisiana’s major civic and commercial projects.

Founded in 2001 by husband-and-wife architects Terri and Ian Dreyer with limited resources, but armed with a shared vision for approaching architecture in a new way, NANO has weathered hurricanes, economic downturns and the challenges of growing a business while expanding its reach well beyond New Orleans.

“We wanted to create a practice where design was not defined by a particular style or project type, but by a rigorous process of investigation, experimentation, and discovery,” said Terri Dreyer, co-founder and managing partner of NANO.

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Terri Dreyer. Photo provided by NANO.

NANO’s current projects include renovations to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the historic Municipal Auditorium, which the firm is designing in tandem with Verges Rome. The firm has also opened a Baton Rouge office, expanding its reach with new cultural and institutional projects across Louisiana.

“From the beginning, our ambition was to create meaningful architecture at every scale—from the smallest custom-designed detail to the larger urban environment. We believed that even the most modest project deserved the same level of thought, creativity, and attention as a major civic building.”

The firm is marking its 25th anniversary with a Nov. 5 celebration at the Garden Study Center and Lath House in the New Orleans Botanical Garden at City Park.

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Building a Business in New Orleans

Both Dreyers earned master’s degrees in architecture from Tulane University in 2001. Their early work included the redesign of Weinstein’s, a luxury clothing boutique on Magazine Street, which transformed a former dog-grooming salon into an upscale clothing boutique after the business relocated from Canal Place. The award-winning redesign helped boost the retailer’s sales and earned the firm a 2003 AIA New Orleans Honor Award, helping establish its reputation in commercial design.

“For us, Weinstein’s validated something we believed from the beginning: good design can fundamentally change how people experience a place and how a business performs,” Dreyer said. “It also established NANO as a firm willing to challenge conventional expectations while respecting the architectural fabric of New Orleans.”

Weinstein’s. Photo provided by NANO.

The firm’s early growth was tested by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when flooding damaged its office and forced the Dreyers to evacuate. NANO continued operating through opportunities to collaborate with HKS Architects in Dallas, contributing to projects involving the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium and the Indianapolis Colts’ stadium.

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“Growing from a husband-and-wife practice into a 20-person firm has been an extraordinary journey, but certainly not without challenges,” Dreyer said. “We started with very limited resources, and building a business while simultaneously establishing a design identity required tremendous persistence. We also had to navigate the economic uncertainty and physical devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the challenges of rebuilding New Orleans, the recession, and, more recently, the pandemic.”

As the business expanded, so did the challenges of managing a larger team while preserving the firm’s approach to design.

“Perhaps one of our greatest challenges has been learning how to scale a highly personal, design-driven practice without compromising the principles that made it successful,” Dreyer said. “When you’re a two-person firm, you’re involved in every conversation, every drawing, and every decision. As you grow, you have to learn how to cultivate leadership, trust your team, and create a culture in which everyone shares responsibility for the quality of the work.”

Taking on Larger Projects

Over the years, NANO’s portfolio has expanded to include educational facilities, historic preservation, hospitality, retail, public infrastructure and major civic buildings.

The firm’s work has included Il Mercato, a historic New Orleans building repurposed as an event venue, the Youth Study Center in New Orleans and a hurricane-resistant building near the mouth of the Mississippi River that provides shelter and accommodations for river pilots who guide ships along the waterway. Dreyer said the river pilots project, which incorporated resilient exterior materials designed to withstand severe weather, helped deepen NANO’s interest in building science and climate resilience.

CAT Regional Headquarters in Destrehan – photo provided by NANO.

One of the firm’s most significant business milestones came through its work on the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

In 2022, the New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority selected NANO as architect of record for the Convention Center’s $180 million second-stage renovation, part of a larger $557 million capital improvement program. The contract marked a significant milestone in the firm’s growth, demonstrating its ability to take on major public projects. That same year, Louisiana Economic Development recognized NANO as a Louisiana Growth Leader.

“Our work on the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center represents perhaps the most significant advancement in the scale and complexity of our practice,” Dreyer said. “The challenge was never simply to renovate an aging facility. It was to reimagine how visitors experience New Orleans from the moment they enter the building.”

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Photo provided by NANO.

Dreyer said the project demonstrates the ability of a locally founded architecture firm to lead complex public projects while contributing to the city’s economy and identity.

NANO is also working on the renovation and stabilization of the historic Municipal Auditorium in New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong Park. The project involves one of the city’s longstanding cultural landmarks, which has remained closed since suffering damage during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“It has offered an incredible journey into the history of the City and the incredible events that this one building has housed and acted as backdrop for our community,” Dreyer said. “The details are amazing and we look forward to bringing this building back to the City of New Orleans and its historic neighborhood.”

Beyond Louisiana, the firm gained international recognition in 2021 when it participated in the European Cultural Centre’s Time Space Existence exhibition in Venice, Italy. NANO’s installation, Submerged Experience, explored the connections between New Orleans and Venice, particularly the relationship between the cities’ cultural identities and their vulnerability to water. The project received the 2021 European Cultural Centre Architecture Award.

“That recognition propelled NANO onto an international stage, opening opportunities to travel, collaborate, exchange ideas, and share our research and proposed design solutions with a global audience,” Dreyer said.

ECC Submerged Experience Exhibition 2021. Photo provided by NANO.

Expanding Beyond New Orleans

NANO’s expansion into Baton Rouge has opened a new chapter for the firm, bringing opportunities to work on cultural and educational projects in the state capital. Among them is the design of a new Contemporary Arts Center for Baton Rouge Gallery, a collaboration with Gabriel Smith of G|S Architects, as well as exterior renovations to the LSU Design Center, where future architects and designers are trained.

“Our expansion into Baton Rouge represents an important step in the firm’s continued growth, and we’re excited about building stronger relationships and pursuing new architectural and cultural opportunities throughout Louisiana and beyond,” Dreyer said.

The gallery project is particularly meaningful to the firm because of its focus on the relationship between architecture, art and public spaces.

“We’re interested in creating more than a building to display artwork. We want to help establish a civic and cultural destination where artists, visitors, and the broader community can interact, exchange ideas, and experience art in new ways,” Dreyer said.

Navigating Industry Challenges

The expansion comes as architecture firms face rising construction costs, insurance expenses, financing uncertainty, workforce shortages and increasingly complex development processes. Dreyer said those pressures are making ambitious projects more difficult to bring to fruition, even as New Orleans presents opportunities for adaptive reuse, historic preservation and resilient development.

“Another important issue is ensuring that smaller and locally owned architecture firms have meaningful access to major public and private development opportunities,” Dreyer said. “Local firms bring a deep understanding of the community, its history, and its environmental conditions. That knowledge has tremendous value and should be part of the leadership of transformative projects.”

She also sees opportunities for New Orleans to become a leader in designing buildings and communities that can better withstand flooding, extreme weather and other environmental challenges.

“New Orleans is, in many ways, a living laboratory for the future of coastal cities,” Dreyer said. “The challenges we face here—subsidence, flooding, extreme weather, aging infrastructure, and economic pressures—are increasingly global challenges.”

Il Mercato photo provided by NANO.

NANO – Building the Next Generation

As NANO enters its next 25 years, Dreyer said the firm plans to continue pursuing civic, institutional and cultural projects while investing in research, new technologies and the development of future leaders within the company.

“Personally, one of the things I’m most excited about is the next generation of leadership within NANO,” Dreyer said. “We’ve spent 25 years building a practice grounded in curiosity, experimentation, and persistent design. Now we have the opportunity to nurture a new generation of architects and designers who will take those ideas further than we ever imagined.”

Despite the firm’s growth and increasingly complex projects, Dreyer said its founding ambitions remain unchanged.

“When Ian and I started NANO, we wanted to establish a firm that would challenge expectations and contribute something meaningful to the architectural conversation. Twenty-five years later, that ambition hasn’t changed. What has changed is the scale of the opportunities before us.”

“The future of architecture lies in the construction of experiences, and our most important work is still ahead of us,” she added.