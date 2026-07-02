NAIOP Rebrands as CREDA

NEW ORLEANS — NAIOP, the organization representing the commercial real estate development industry, announced that it has changed its name to the Commercial Real Estate Development Association (CREDA).

The rebranding follows a multiyear effort to better reflect the breadth of today’s commercial real estate industry, which has expanded beyond traditional office and industrial development to include multifamily housing, retail, logistics, mixed-use projects and other property types. While the name has changed, the association said its mission remains the same: supporting the professionals who plan, finance, build, own and manage commercial real estate through advocacy, education, research and professional relationships.

The local chapter, CREDA Gulf Coast, serves commercial real estate professionals across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through networking, professional development and industry advocacy.

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“The Gulf Coast has always been a market defined by growth, resilience and opportunity,” said Melissa Warren, president of CREDA Gulf Coast. “Our new name better reflects the breadth of the industry we serve and the professionals who make it happen. Whether it’s industrial facilities, mixed-use districts, retail centers, multifamily communities or emerging development opportunities, CREDA Gulf Coast will continue bringing people together, sharing practical knowledge and advocating for policies that strengthen commercial real estate across our region.”

Founded in 1967, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association represents more than 21,000 members through 55 chapters across North America. The organization said the name change is the culmination of a multiyear research process that included member engagement, stakeholder interviews, focus groups, surveys and strategic planning.