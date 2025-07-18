NAIOP Gulf Coast Announces Board Leadership

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NAIOP Gulf Coast, the regional chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, has announced leadership changes to its 2025 Board of Directors, reflecting the chapter’s commitment to advancing the commercial real estate (CRE) industry throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

NAIOP Gulf Coast Board Leadership Changes

Melissa Warren, Senior Advisor and New Orleans MSA Market Leader at Stirling, has been elected Chapter President, bringing a wealth of industry experience and deep regional knowledge to the role.

Janet Galati, Vice President of Energy Sector Growth at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, has been elected Treasurer.

Grady Fitzpatrick, Chief Business Development Officer at GNO, Inc., joins the board as a newly elected Director at-Large.

“As a regional economic development leader, I’m excited to join the NAIOP Gulf Coast board and help advance the growth of commercial real estate throughout our communities,” said Fitzpatrick. “NAIOP’s advocacy, programming, and connections are critical tools for the professionals who are building the Gulf South’s future.”

Complete NAIOP Gulf Coast Board

The full NAIOP Gulf Coast Board of Directors includes:

Melissa Warren, Chapter President – Stirling

Robert Bronstein, Chapter President-Elect – Gulf Distributing Company

Stephen Scullin, Secretary – Carver Darden

Janet Galati, Treasurer – Baton Rouge Area Chamber

Bryce French, Director at-Large – CBRE

Grady Fitzpatrick, Director at-Large – GNO, Inc.

Joel Ross, Director at-Large – Woodward Design + Build

Evan Scroggs, SIOR, CCIM, Director at-Large – Lee & Associates

Kristian Sonnier, Director at-Large – Ryan Gootee General Contractors

About NAIOP Gulf Coast

NAIOP Gulf Coast represents the vibrant commercial real estate development community across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, with members in Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Biloxi, and Mobile.

Since launching in January 2025, the chapter has quickly grown to nearly 100 members, offering impactful programming and a strong advocacy voice on key industry issues such as commercial real estate development, adaptive reuse, economic development tax policy, and regulatory reform.

As part of NAIOP’s North American network of 21,000+ members and 50+ chapters, NAIOP Gulf Coast connects local commercial real estate development professionals with resources, relationships, and representation across industrial, office, retail, multifamily, medical and mixed-use sectors.