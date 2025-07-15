NAI Rampart Moves Headquarters to Veterans Building

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Management of the 110 Veterans Building have announced a major new lease agreement with regional commercial real estate powerhouse NAI Rampart, which will relocate its corporate headquarters to the property. The move underscores continued leasing traction and investment in the landmark office building following its acquisition by a local investor group last November.

“We’re proud to welcome NAI Rampart as an anchor tenant of the 110 Veterans Building,” said Gaines Seaman, senior advisor at Stirling Properties and leasing manager for the building. “When a leading commercial real estate firm chooses a building for its corporate headquarters, it speaks volumes about that property’s strengths. Their move adds to our momentum and shows the confidence the market has in what we’re building here.”

NAI Rampart, formerly NAI Latter & Blum, is part of the Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc. family of companies and is an affiliate of NAI Global, the world’s largest network of independently owned commercial real estate firms. The new corporate hub at 110 Veterans will have offices for all of Rampart/Wurth’s subsidiaries — NAI Rampart, Rampart Commercial Property Management, Rampart Multifamily Property Management, and Wurth Real Estate Services — allowing Louisiana’s largest full-service commercial real estate management and services firm to better serve clients across the Gulf South.

Rampart/Wurth CEO Joseph Pappalardo Sr., expressed his enthusiasm about the lease and the future of his firm at 110 Veterans. “This building checks every box that we were looking at for a new space for NAI Rampart—location, accessibility and space,” Pappalardo Sr. said. “It provides the efficiency and visibility we were looking for, and the ownership group, along with building management, made the process seamless. We’re excited to shape the space to fit our exacting needs and set down new roots here.”

The long-term lease includes an attractive tenant improvement package, giving NAI Rampart the flexibility to fully customize its new headquarters space. Pappalardo Sr. also noted the value of the Veterans corridor’s proximity to amenities, the airport and downtown New Orleans.

The new lease adds to the recent uptick in activity at the building. “We’re seeing nice traction,” said Seaman. “Ownership’s commitment to meaningful improvements has resonated with both existing and prospective tenants, and the response has been positive.”

In addition to the NAI Rampart lease, Pond & Company — a national engineering and architecture consulting firm — has renewed and expanded its space at the building. Ownership continues to focus on improvements that reflect tenants’ daily needs: access, comfort and flexibility.

About 110 Veterans Building

Situated at the foot of Veterans Memorial Boulevard along the 17th Street Canal, the five-story, 127,000-square-foot 110 Veterans Building — formerly the Stewart Enterprises Building — offers 24-hour access, reserved parking, a first-floor café, on-site management and proximity to restaurants and shopping. Its prime location provides convenient access to downtown New Orleans, the airport and the Northshore.

Since November 2024, the property has been owned by a New Orleans-based investor group led by David Schonberg, CEO of Schonberg Capital; Ryan Gootee and Michael DeGruy of Ryan Gootee General Contractors; Michael Henican of Henican Properties; Shaun McCarthy of McCarthy Group Realtors; and Richard Roth, tax credit attorney and Managing Partner at Roth Law Firm. Together, this local group brings deep experience in real estate, construction and tenant-focused property stewardship to the continued success of 110 Veterans Building and its community.

About NAI Rampart

As one of Louisiana’s leading commercial real estate advisory firms, NAI Rampart delivers client-focused services backed by more than a century of industry experience. Formerly known as NAI Latter & Blum, the firm continues its legacy of trust and performance under local ownership as part of Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc.

With offices across Louisiana, NAI Rampart offers a full-service platform including tenant and owner representation, capital markets and investment services and corporate advisory services. A proud member of the NAI Global network, NAI Rampart combines deep local expertise with international reach to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions across office, industrial, retail multifamily and hospitality sectors. For more information, visit www.rampartcre.com.

About Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc.

Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries NAI Rampart Commercial Real Estate (formerly NAI Latter & Blum), Wurth Real Estate Services and Rampart Property Management, is Louisiana’s largest full-service commercial real estate management and services firm. The company specializes in commercial property management, multifamily housing and large-scale real estate solutions. Founded in 1989, the company manages more than 10,000 multifamily units, 1,000 single-family units and 20 million square feet of commercial assets throughout the Gulf South region.

For more information, visit www.rampartmgt.com and www.wurthres.com.