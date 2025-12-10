NAI Rampart Brokers Sale of 2800 Veterans

METAIRIE, La. (press release)— NAI Rampart, represented by Brian Rourke and Daniel Marse, has brokered the sale of the approximately 100,000-square-foot Latter Center West office building located at 2800 Veterans Blvd. in Metairie. The property was sold by SHRLA, LLC, an Alpharetta, Georgia–based institutional commercial real estate firm, to an international marine transportation company.

The buyer plans to relocate the corporate headquarters of Belle Chasse Marine Transportation to Latter Center West, consolidating several business units into the three-story building. As part of its long-term strategy, the new owner will make a significant capital investment to enhance the building and elevate the tenant experience.

Belle Chasse Marine Transportation is a leading international marine transportation company known for its reliability, global reach and industry expertise. With a longstanding reputation for operational excellence and a commitment to innovation, Belle Chasse Marine Transportation plays a vital role in facilitating international trade, strengthening maritime logistics networks and driving economic impact across the Greater New Orleans area.

- Sponsors -

“This transaction and the planned improvements highlight the continued strength of the Metairie office submarket,” said Brian Rourke, sellers’ agent with NAI Rampart. “The new ownership further secures Latter Center West’s status as a premier office destination along Veterans Boulevard, giving prospective tenants a modern option in a highly-sought after location.”

default

Latter Center West has benefited from the post-pandemic shift among tenants relocating from high-rise towers in the New Orleans CBD to lower-density, more accessible office environments.

Following the sale, NAI Rampart was retained as the exclusive leasing agent for the property and is actively leasing office space in the building.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

About Latter Center West

Latter Center West is a prominently located office asset in Metairie, just 10 minutes from the New Orleans Central Business District, offering exceptional accessibility within the Greater New Orleans metro area. Designed by the renowned architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and constructed in 1979, the three-story Class B building comprises 96,983 square feet of net rentable area on a 2.726-acre parcel.

The property features a four-tier, elevator-served parking garage at the rear and 18 additional surface parking spaces along Veterans Memorial Boulevard. With visibility and ample parking, it serves both medical tenants—who benefit from ground-floor walkup access—and traditional office users, including CPAs, law firms and insurance agencies on upper floors.

About NAI Rampart

As one of Louisiana’s leading commercial real estate advisory firms, NAI Rampart delivers client-focused services backed by more than a century of industry experience. Formerly known as NAI Latter & Blum, the firm continues its legacy of trust and performance under local ownership as part of Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc.

- Sponsors -

With offices across Louisiana, NAI Rampart offers a full-service platform including tenant and owner representation, capital markets and investment services and corporate advisory services. A proud member of the NAI Global network, NAI Rampart combines deep local expertise with international reach to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hospitality sectors. For more information, visit www.rampartcre.com.