NAI Rampart Announces Exclusive 430 Notre Dame Listing

NEW ORLEANS (press release)— NAI Rampart announced it has been appointed the exclusive agent for the sale of 430 Notre Dame Street, a 20,936-square-foot office building in the heart of the New Orleans Warehouse District. The property—formerly the headquarters of Latter & Blum—is being offered for $5.75 million.

The listing is represented by Brian Rourke, CCIM, SIOR, and Daniel V. Marse, CCIM, of NAI Rampart.

The three-story office building sits on a rare through-block site with frontage and access on both Notre Dame Street and Julia Street’s renowned “Gallery Row.” The property includes 45 private parking spaces, a highly sought-after amenity in the Warehouse District and an increasingly scarce feature among comparable offerings.

- Sponsors -

Originally converted for office use in 1984 and comprehensively renovated in 2006–2007, the building blends historic character with modern functionality. Recent capital improvements include a new main air handler and rooftop unit, replacement of first-floor windows, and a remodeled kitchen and conference room. The asset is move-in ready with no major tenant improvements required.

While currently configured for a single tenant, the property offers flexible layout options suitable for multi-tenancy. Separate access points allow the building to be divided into a ground-floor suite of approximately 9,501 square feet and second/third-floor space totaling approximately 11,435 square feet.

Positioned less than 0.4 miles from the interstate, the location provides immediate connectivity while avoiding the congestion common in the Central Business District. Tenants benefit from proximity to award-winning restaurants, art galleries, cultural attractions and the National WWII Museum.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

The property is zoned CBD-6 Urban Core Neighborhood Mixed-Use District, offering a significant infill redevelopment opportunity for future users or investors seeking flexibility and long-term upside.

The full listing brochure can be viewed here.

About NAI Rampart

Formerly known as NAI Latter & Blum, NAI Rampart — which has more than a century of industry experience — remains locally owned and is now part of Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc. With offices across Louisiana, NAI Rampart offers a full-service platform including tenant and owner representation, capital markets and investment services and corporate advisory services.

- Sponsors -

A member of the NAI Global network, NAI Rampart combines local expertise with international reach to deliver data-driven solutions across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hospitality sectors. For more information, visit www.rampartcre.com.